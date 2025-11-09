ETV Bharat / state

SIR A Bid To Institutionalise 'Vote Theft', Claims Rahul Gandhi

In this image received on Nov. 7, 2025, LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public rally for the Bihar Assembly polls, in Banka district, Bihar. ( PTI )

Pachmarhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in an attempt to cover up "vote theft" and institutionalise it.

Gandhi arrived in Pachmarhi hill town in Narmadapuram on Saturday to take part in the Madhya Pradesh district Congress presidents' training camp. "Vote theft is an issue and SIR now, it is about covering it up and institutionalising the system," the Congress MP claimed while talking to reporters here.

The Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list commenced in nine states and three Union territories on November 4. Gandhi said he believes that, like Haryana, "vote theft" took place in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh too.

"A few days ago, I gave a presentation on Haryana, and I clearly saw that vote theft was taking place...25 lakh votes were stolen, 1 in 8 votes were stolen," he alleged.

"After looking at that, after looking at the data, I believe that the same thing happened in MP, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. And this is the system of the BJP and EC (Election Commission)," he charged.