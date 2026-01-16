ETV Bharat / state

Rahul To Review Congress Poll Strategy, Alliances and Manifesto for Assam Assembly Elections on January 16

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is continuing his focus on the upcoming Assam Assembly elections and will review the party’s campaign, organisational preparedness, manifesto drafting, alliance issues, the ongoing Special Revision (SR) of the voter list, and MGNREGA-related protests with senior Congress leaders on January 16.

Elections to all 126 Assembly seats in Assam are scheduled for March–April, with the Election Commission likely to announce the poll dates in February.

On December 2, during the Winter Session of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi had reviewed the party’s election strategy with senior functionaries. According to party insiders, the January 16 meeting signals his determination to dislodge the NDA, which has been in power in the northeastern state since 2016, and to ensure there is no slack in the Congress’ preparations for the challenging contest.

“It is an important meeting to assess how poll preparations are progressing. A host of issues will be discussed,” AICC in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh told ETV Bharat.

The Congress managed to win only 29 seats against the BJP’s 60 in the 2021 Assembly elections and faces an uphill task in making a comeback. To strengthen its challenge, the party has formed a coalition with like-minded parties, including the Left parties, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, JDA, and APHLC, to take on the NDA.

While the Congress has conveyed to its allies that it intends to contest 100 seats, leaving the remaining 26 for alliance partners, the party has kept the issue flexible to accommodate the aspirations of regional allies.

Another key focus area is the party’s people-centric manifesto. Over the past few weeks, five teams of senior leaders visited all 126 Assembly constituencies under the campaign titled “Congress at Your Doorstep” to gather voter feedback and demands. The initiative was part of a large-scale voter outreach programme ahead of the polls.

“The state team is currently scrutinising the suggestions and will soon prepare a draft manifesto incorporating key points. It was a very important exercise in which all senior leaders participated,” said Congress Lok Sabha MP and manifesto committee chairman Pradyut Bordoloi.