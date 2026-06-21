ETV Bharat / state

Rahul Gandhi In Chhattisgarh's Raipur To Attend Congress' 10-Day Training Camp

Raipur: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress' Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi arrived in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Sunday to attend his party's training camp at Abhanpur.

Rahul will brief the newly appointed district presidents on the party's policies and procedures. He will also teach them ways to disseminate the BJP government's misdeeds to the public. Following the defeat in the last Assembly elections, the Congress high command has consistently been focusing on Chhattisgarh. Senior leader Sachin Pilot had arrived in Raipur on Saturday to review preparations for the training camp.

Congress leaders, starting from newly appointed district presidents to organisational leader, from across Chhattisgarh will participate in the 10-day training camp. There is considerable enthusiasm within the Congress ranks regarding Rahul's visit.