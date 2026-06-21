Rahul Gandhi In Chhattisgarh's Raipur To Attend Congress' 10-Day Training Camp
Rahul will brief the newly appointed district presidents on the party's policies and procedures, reports Bhupendra Dubey.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
Raipur: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress' Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi arrived in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Sunday to attend his party's training camp at Abhanpur.
Rahul will brief the newly appointed district presidents on the party's policies and procedures. He will also teach them ways to disseminate the BJP government's misdeeds to the public. Following the defeat in the last Assembly elections, the Congress high command has consistently been focusing on Chhattisgarh. Senior leader Sachin Pilot had arrived in Raipur on Saturday to review preparations for the training camp.
Congress leaders, starting from newly appointed district presidents to organisational leader, from across Chhattisgarh will participate in the 10-day training camp. There is considerable enthusiasm within the Congress ranks regarding Rahul's visit.
Leaders attending the training camp told ETV Bharat that they have already begun preparing for the 2028 Assembly elections. Young Congress leaders said preparations for a change of government in Chhattisgarh in 2028 have begun. The party's leaders said people are suffering under BJP rule as the party "is merely deceiving the public in the name of development".
On June 1, Rahul, during a training camp in Rajasthan's Ajmer had highlighted the party's history and traditions.
Addressing the valedictory session of a 10-day organisational training camp held in Pushkar, Rahul taught the district presidents about the party's policies, history of sacrifice, and dedication. He also advised them that "circumambulation will not achieve anything in Congress. Congress is a party of austerity. We value austerity, not worship".
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