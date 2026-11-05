Rahul Gandhi To Host Congress Leaders For 'Diwali Milan' On November 6, Sweets And SIR Strategy On The Table
In the past, select senior leaders would to wish Rahul on Diwali but this is the first time he is hosting senior AICC leaders together.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST
New Delhi: In a first, leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will host all senior AICC office bearers, Congress Working Committee members and general secretary in charge of states for a Diwali get together on November 6.
Although Congress insiders dubbed the get together as a festive season social interaction, it is expected that both sweets and strategy will find a place on the table. In the past, select senior leaders would visit the former Congress chief to wish him on Diwali but this is the first time Rahul is hosting senior AICC leaders together.
“The LoP Lok Sabha will host all senior AICC functionaries at his official residence on November 6. It is just a Diwali-milan program, nothing else,” an AICC functionary said. Yet, the interaction becomes significant as it comes in the middle of a nationwide agitation the Congress has launched to counter the NDA government over ‘vote chori’ through SIR.
The Congress-led INDIA bloc staged a massive rally in the national capital on November 1, a day after the grouping passed a resolution demanding removal of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to showcase a united opposition against ‘vote chori.’
The rally, said party insiders, became a turning point in the country’s politics ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections as Rahul upped the ante against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by challenging him to a debate on policies.
With the next parliamentary elections a good two years away, in the short run, the challenge faced by the grand old party is to maintain pressure on the central government over the SIR issue across the country, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Gujarat and Manipur where Assembly elections will be held in 2027. This will require a huge organizational mobilization.
In this backdrop, a discussion on the current political situation and the way forward is expected to follow when senior AICC leaders converge at Rahul’s residence on Friday in the presence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. “It is a Diwali-milan get together but when several political leaders are at one place some discussion around politics takes place naturally,” AICC in charge of Himachal Pradesh Rajani Patil told ETV Bharat.
“Following the INDIA bloc rally, the scheduled protests against SIR will go on in the hill state during November. We are taking the issue to the bloc level,” she said. “The Haryana unit too has started bloc level ‘chaupal’ interactions in the villages to spread the word around SIR after the state’s major contribution to the Delhi rally,” AICC secretary in charge of Haryana Jitendra Baghel told ETV Bharat.
Further, the winter session of Parliament is likely to start by the end of the month but Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already challenged the Congress to debate the SIR issue in a special session to allegedly expose the opposition.
CWC member Syed Naseer Hussain dubbed the home minister’s challenge as a ‘bluff’ and said it came as the government was feeling the heat after the opposition’s show of strength on Nov 1.
मोदी जी कहीं नहीं जाएँगे, बस डिबेट में आएँगे। 73% युवाओं ने बुलाया है। https://t.co/ewTAVDZgkg— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 4, 2026
Hussain wondered if the government was indeed serious about a debate, why did it not agree to the same during the previous monsoon session of Parliament, which had still not been prorogued by the Centre.
“The government is feeling the heat after the massive opposition rally against the SIR issue. Hence, the home minister’s remark about a special session to discuss the ‘vote chori’ issue. Where were they during the previous session when the entire opposition was asking for a debate on the SIR issue. The previous session has still not been officially ended. If they were really serious about convening a special session, who stopped them? It is the government which convenes a session after all. Actually, they say one thing but they mean another thing,” Hussain told ETV Bharat.
चलिए, अडानी जी के NDTV पर ही बहस कर लेते हैं, मोदी जी। मंच आपका, जज भी आपका - अडानी जी हों या मोहन भागवत जी। मैं गारंटी देता हूँ - सिर्फ़ 5 मिनट में साबित कर दूँगा कि नरेंद्र मोदी देशद्रोही हैं। https://t.co/sSJ1nZquWh— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 4, 2026
At the Delhi rally, both Rahul and Kharge had alleged the central government as well as the state governments in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana had been formed illegally through the SIR and sought their removal. They had alleged the government was choosing the voters through the SIR which in itself was a reversal of the parliamentary system of governance in the country as per the Constitution and urged the people to join the agitation against alleged ‘vote chori’.
“वोट बचाओ–देश बचाओ” महारैली ने संविधान और लोकतंत्र की रक्षा का बुलंद संदेश दिया। राहुल गांधी जी,@kharge जी एवं INDIA गठबंधन के नेताओं ने मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त के इस्तीफे की मांग उठाई। वोट का सम्मान, निष्पक्ष चुनाव और लोकतंत्र में जवाबदेही हमारी मांग है। 📍रामलीला मैदान, नई दिल्ली https://t.co/LlH8DvbfE9— Jitendra Baghel / जितेन्द्र बघेल (@JitendraBaghel_) November 1, 2026
“We are fighting against dilution of the right to vote as it is our duty to do so. Our nationwide agitation against ‘vote chori’ will go on as planned,” Hussain added.
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