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Rahul Gandhi To Host Congress Leaders For 'Diwali Milan' On November 6, Sweets And SIR Strategy On The Table

File photo of Rahul Gandhi ( IANS )

By Amit Agnihotri 4 Min Read

New Delhi: In a first, leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will host all senior AICC office bearers, Congress Working Committee members and general secretary in charge of states for a Diwali get together on November 6.

Although Congress insiders dubbed the get together as a festive season social interaction, it is expected that both sweets and strategy will find a place on the table. In the past, select senior leaders would visit the former Congress chief to wish him on Diwali but this is the first time Rahul is hosting senior AICC leaders together.

“The LoP Lok Sabha will host all senior AICC functionaries at his official residence on November 6. It is just a Diwali-milan program, nothing else,” an AICC functionary said. Yet, the interaction becomes significant as it comes in the middle of a nationwide agitation the Congress has launched to counter the NDA government over ‘vote chori’ through SIR. The Congress-led INDIA bloc staged a massive rally in the national capital on November 1, a day after the grouping passed a resolution demanding removal of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to showcase a united opposition against ‘vote chori.’ The rally, said party insiders, became a turning point in the country’s politics ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections as Rahul upped the ante against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by challenging him to a debate on policies. With the next parliamentary elections a good two years away, in the short run, the challenge faced by the grand old party is to maintain pressure on the central government over the SIR issue across the country, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Gujarat and Manipur where Assembly elections will be held in 2027. This will require a huge organizational mobilization. File photo of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge (IANS) In this backdrop, a discussion on the current political situation and the way forward is expected to follow when senior AICC leaders converge at Rahul’s residence on Friday in the presence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. “It is a Diwali-milan get together but when several political leaders are at one place some discussion around politics takes place naturally,” AICC in charge of Himachal Pradesh Rajani Patil told ETV Bharat. “Following the INDIA bloc rally, the scheduled protests against SIR will go on in the hill state during November. We are taking the issue to the bloc level,” she said. “The Haryana unit too has started bloc level ‘chaupal’ interactions in the villages to spread the word around SIR after the state’s major contribution to the Delhi rally,” AICC secretary in charge of Haryana Jitendra Baghel told ETV Bharat.