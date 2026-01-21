ETV Bharat / state

Rahul Gandhi Arrives In Kurukshetra To Address District Chiefs At Congress Training Camp

The 10-day training camp, which is underway at the Punjabi Dharamshala in Kurukshetra under party's organisational restructuring campaign, began on January 13 and will continue till January 22.

Kurukshetra: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, arrived in Kurukshetra on Wednesday to address a training camp for the newly appointed district Congress committee presidents of Haryana and Uttarakhand.

Rahul arrived at the Air Force Station in Ambala in the morning and then reached Punjabi Dharmshala in Kurukshetra by road. Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Hooda and several prominent party leaders, including Rao Narendra Singh, Kumari Selja, Randeep Surjewala, as well as many leaders of the state Congress unit welcomed Rahul in Ambala.

Senior leaders from Haryana and the central leadership as well as party experts are attending the camp to train the newly appointed district presidents.

According to party leaders, the district presidents will be briefed on party's policies at the camp. Rahul will discuss key political issues, explain party's agenda and ways to strengthen the party by connecting with the masses, they said.

In view of Rahul's visit to Kurukshetra, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place by the police. Two DSPs, six inspectors, and a large number of police personnel have been deployed at the venue by the Kurukshetra Police.