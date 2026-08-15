ETV Bharat / state

Warped Mentality Of Protecting Criminals: Rahul Slams BJP Over Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the BJP over the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case, in which a 19-year-old receptionist of an Uttarakhand resort was killed, and said the ruling party has a "warped mentality" of protecting criminals. Gandhi said he met Bhandari's family here two days ago.

Four years have passed, but even today they are waiting for justice for a crime against their daughter that is unforgivable, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Ankita, just 19 years old, was a receptionist at the Vanantara Resort where she was murdered by being drowned in the Chilla canal after resisting the shameful demands of a 'VIP' guest. The postmortem report also confirmed evidence of violence and drowning," Gandhi said.

However, Ankita's room at the resort was demolished before any kind of investigation could take place, which is suspicious in itself, he said.