NDA Govt Wants To Turn Bihar Into 'Labour-Dominated' State: Rahul Gandhi In Bhagalpur
Gandhi said PM Modi, Amit Shah and the Election Commission conspired to steal Haryana Assembly elections and he has proof of this.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 9:28 PM IST
Patna: Congress leader and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday blamed the NDA government of turning Bihar into a 'labour-dominated' state.
Addressing a public rally at Bhagalpur, he appealed the people to vote for the Grand Alliance government to revive industries in Bihar. Rahul once again mentioned the Haryana Assembly elections stating "Haryana has 20 million voters, but there were over 2.5 million fake voters in the state's voter list".
He alleged, "Members of BJP live in Uttar Pradesh and vote in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana". The Congress leader said the name of a Brazilian woman appears 22 times in the state's voter list. "In Haryana, one household has 500 voters, and another has 60. When we investigated, no one lived in the houses, he said.
Gandhi alleged, "PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Election Commission conspired to steal the Haryana elections. We have provided proof of this."
He further said votes were stolen in the Lok Sabha elections and elections in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Gandhi said, "The Election Commission, had removed names of supporters of the Grand Alliance from the voter list in Bihar. The Commission is not providing voter lists to the parties until the last minute".
He further said, "Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have been stealing elections for years. Previously, we didn't speak out because we didn't have proof, but now we have proof in hand, with data in black and white".
Gandhi said, "Prime Minister Modi comes to Bihar for election campaigns and tells the youth that he's reduced data prices, so that they can create reels and earn. The money spent on data goes to big companies." He said, "Facebook, Instagram, and reels are the addiction of the 21st century. This is an attempt to distract the youth."
Gandhi said he had earlier met 'Makhana' farmers, who said, "Bihar farmers do not receive loans". He said Biharis build roads, bridges, tunnels and highways across the nation. "When we went to Ladakh, it was snowing and workers from Bihar are working in torn shirts. I asked them can't they find work in Bihar and they replied in negative," he said.
Gandhi told the gathering, "Most products in Bihar come from countries like China, Vietnam, and Bangladesh, and are then sold by big companies which don't want people of the state to get jobs. They want to weaken you. The government here wants to see you as laborers. They want to make you a migrant worker."
He said if a Grand Alliance government is formed in Bihar, "it will be a government for the most backward, for the Dalits, and for the poor and upper castes. The voices of the youth will be heard. Our government will focus on education, health, and employment".
