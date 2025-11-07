ETV Bharat / state

NDA Govt Wants To Turn Bihar Into 'Labour-Dominated' State: Rahul Gandhi In Bhagalpur

Patna: Congress leader and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday blamed the NDA government of turning Bihar into a 'labour-dominated' state.

Addressing a public rally at Bhagalpur, he appealed the people to vote for the Grand Alliance government to revive industries in Bihar. Rahul once again mentioned the Haryana Assembly elections stating "Haryana has 20 million voters, but there were over 2.5 million fake voters in the state's voter list".

He alleged, "Members of BJP live in Uttar Pradesh and vote in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana". The Congress leader said the name of a Brazilian woman appears 22 times in the state's voter list. "In Haryana, one household has 500 voters, and another has 60. When we investigated, no one lived in the houses, he said.

Gandhi alleged, "PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Election Commission conspired to steal the Haryana elections. We have provided proof of this."

He further said votes were stolen in the Lok Sabha elections and elections in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Gandhi said, "The Election Commission, had removed names of supporters of the Grand Alliance from the voter list in Bihar. The Commission is not providing voter lists to the parties until the last minute".