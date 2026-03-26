Rahul Gandhi Praises Kerala Nurse Amid Sonia Gandhi’s Hospitalisation, Calls It 'Spirit Of Keralam'
Rahul said the nurse’s compassion made him think about the countless families who have been comforted by nurses from Kerala during their most difficult moments.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 4:03 AM IST|
Updated : March 26, 2026 at 4:30 AM IST
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi shared an emotional account after he visited his mother, Sonia Gandhi in a Delhi hospital. He praised the dedication and compassion of nurses from Kerala who were attending to his ailing mother.
In a post on X (formerly twitter), Gandhi said he spent the night at the hospital, sleeping on a small sofa in his mother’s room and feeling “extremely worried” about her health. He found comfort, however, in the care provided by a nurse from Kerala, who checked on Sonia Gandhi every hour through the night.
Last night, I was sleeping on a small sofa in my mother’s room at the hospital, and like any son, I was extremely worried about her health.— Congress (@INCIndia) March 25, 2026
The whole night, I was comforted by only one thing. I was comforted by a nurse from Keralam who came in every hour to check on my mother.… pic.twitter.com/H3Y8Ltu3ai
Reflecting on the experience, he said the nurse’s compassion made him think about the countless families who have been comforted by nurses from Kerala during their most difficult moments. He also noted that such healthcare workers serve not only in Kerala but across India and around the world.
He added that when he asked the nurse whether she slept at night, she replied that she works through the night. Gandhi wrote that this dedication is reflective of the “spirit of Kerala.” He wrote, “So, while the whole world sleeps, women from Keralam, not only in Keralam but also in Delhi, across the country, and around the world, are comforting people, holding their hands, and making them feel at ease. (sic).”
Sonia Gandhi was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday in Delhi after experiencing health-related issues, according to party sources. While details of her condition have not been officially disclosed, she is understood to be under medical supervision and stable.
Senior Congress leaders have been monitoring her health, and party workers across the country have expressed concern and wished her a speedy recovery.
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