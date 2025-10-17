ETV Bharat / state

Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Zubeen Garg In Guwahati

Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by several senior state leaders of the party. He visited the singer's residence to convey his condolences to the family members.

author img

By PTI

Published : October 17, 2025 at 3:28 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Guwahati: Leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday paid tribute to singer Zubeen Garg at the site where his last rites were performed at Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati. Gandhi offered a 'gamosa', the traditional Assamese scarf, and a wreath at the platform where the singer was cremated.

He was accompanied by Assam Pradesh Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, AICC general secretary and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh, leader of the opposition in the legislative assembly Debabrata Saikia and other senior state leaders of the party.

As Gandhi offered tribute to the singer, the crowd present at the site shouted slogans - 'Justice for Zubeen' and 'Joy Zubeen'. Gandhi and the other Congress leaders sat on the ground and attended the ‘naam-kirtan’ (prayers) held there.

The Congress leader also planted a 'nahor' (Indian rose chestnut) sapling, which the singer was fond of, at the cremation ground. Gandhi will also visit the singer's residence to convey his condolences to the bereaved family members before leaving for New Delhi, a party leader said.

Garg, 52, died in Singapore while swimming in the sea on September 19. He was cremated with state honours on September 23 at Sonapur near Guwahati. The Assam government formed an SIT that has been investigating the circumstances that led to his death.

Gogoi had on Thursday visited the site, where Garg was cremated, to review the arrangements for Gandhi's visit. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on Thursday said that Rahul Gandhi's visit to pay tribute to cultural icon Zubeen Garg was after 28 days of his death, but it was still ''better late than never''.

''We had expected a senior Congress leader like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi or someone else to be present at the singer's cremation," the chief minister had said at a press conference here. Sarma welcomed Gandhi's visit to the state.

Also Read

Assam Govt To Request HC For Fast-Track Court For Trial Of Zubeen's Death Case: Himanta

TAGGED:

SINGER ZUBEEN GARG DEATH CASE
GANDHI PAID TRIBUTE TO ZUBEEN
RAHUL GANDHI IN GUWAHATI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Analysis | Service Chiefs Threatening Pakistan, The Messaging And More

Analysis: Ties With Taliban Part Of India’s Policy Of Strategic Pragmatism In Afghanistan

Green Crackers: A Compromise With Environment Or Temporary Measure? Experts Weigh In

How India’s Flavours Connect Global Cultures | World Food Day

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.