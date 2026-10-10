ETV Bharat / state

Rahul Gandhi Meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay In Chennai; Leaders Travel Together To Restaurant

Chennai: Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi and ruling Tamilaga vettri Kazhagam chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay held a private meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence in Neelankarai here on Saturday.

Later, the duo, travelled together in the same car to a restaurant in Palavakkam.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, arrived in Chennai to attend the ‘Voice of Students’ (chhatron Ki Goonj, Maanavargalin Kural) event organised by the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) at Island Grounds.

He was given a welcome at Chennai airport by Congress leaders and party workers led by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore, Lok Sabha MP, representing Virudhunagar.

From the airport, Rahul Gandhi travelled to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s residence in Neelankarai, where the two leaders held a private meeting lasting more than an hour, according to the information available.

Following the meeting, Vijay and Rahul Gandhi left together in the same car for a popular restaurant in Palavakkam, where they had a meal.

Their meeting and decision to travel together have drawn attention amid the evolving political equations in Tamil Nadu. However, the details of their discussions have not been made public.