Rahul Gandhi Meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay In Chennai; Leaders Travel Together To Restaurant
Rahul Gandhi arrived in Chennai to attend the ‘Voice of Students’ event organised by the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee at Island Grounds on Saturday.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
Chennai: Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi and ruling Tamilaga vettri Kazhagam chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay held a private meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence in Neelankarai here on Saturday.
Later, the duo, travelled together in the same car to a restaurant in Palavakkam.
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, arrived in Chennai to attend the ‘Voice of Students’ (chhatron Ki Goonj, Maanavargalin Kural) event organised by the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) at Island Grounds.
He was given a welcome at Chennai airport by Congress leaders and party workers led by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore, Lok Sabha MP, representing Virudhunagar.
From the airport, Rahul Gandhi travelled to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s residence in Neelankarai, where the two leaders held a private meeting lasting more than an hour, according to the information available.
Following the meeting, Vijay and Rahul Gandhi left together in the same car for a popular restaurant in Palavakkam, where they had a meal.
Their meeting and decision to travel together have drawn attention amid the evolving political equations in Tamil Nadu. However, the details of their discussions have not been made public.
The meeting between the two leaders was not the first. They have interacted during Vijay's visit to Delhi where he met Sonia Gandhi too at 10 Janpath, as well as sharing the stage at Vijay's swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister here in May 2026.
The Congress broke its long-standing alliance with the DMK to back TVK, helping Vijay's party cross the majority mark in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly after securing 120 seats. The TVK leader also rooted for Rahul Gandhi as prime ministerial candidate among the INDIA bloc while both TVK and Congress collaborate on youth and student outreach programs Voice of Students.
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