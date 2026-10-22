'Rahul Gandhi Is Working With Foreign Powers To Break The Country': BJP MP Nishikant Dubey
Nishikant Dubey questions Rahul Gandhi's alleged links with Ilhan Omar and Ro Khanna, seeking details about his foreign trips and the people he met there.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 6:17 PM IST|
Updated : October 22, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
Dumka: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of colluding with anti-India foreign entities to destabilise India and break the country.
Speaking at a press conference in Jharkhand's Dumka on Thursday, Dubey said, "In the last 10 years, Rahul Gandhi has made at least 270 foreign trips. Even now, after inciting people, where many went to jails, Rahul went off to Vietnam. Why did he make the foreign trips and whom did he meet during those secret visits?"
Dubey presented documents, including reports from the US Congress and other international sources, asserting that the recent unrest and movements within the country are not mere coincidences but part of a calculated international conspiracy to destabilise the country. He claimed that foreign organisations were attempting to fuel protests to bring break the country.
The BJP MP further said that he has already told in the Parliament that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha regularly meets US lawmakers, Ilhan Omar and Ro Khanna, under the guise of Soros Foundation. "Ilhan Omar went to Pakistan and said Kashmir was a part of Pakistan. Now, Donald Trump administration is conducting raids on Omar's family. On whose instruction did Rahul Gandhi meet this public representative?" he asked.
The BJP MP said, "My question is regarding Neville Roy Singham, the cartels involved in online gambling, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cryptocurrency. With which individuals from these circles has Rahul Gandhi met over the last few years? Whenever he travels abroad, with which of these elements does he meet? What kind of plans do they devise to destabilise the country?"
The MP said that the Modi-led central government has taken a firm stance by restricting online gaming, refusing to recognise cryptocurrency and implementing a strict policy framework for AI. Consequently, global cartels and lobbies operating in these three sectors are actively working to build a narrative against the Indian government with the opposition serving as their tool.
Dubey further remarked that 56-year-old Rahul Gandhi, who often dresses in jeans and shirts, portrays himself as a youth. Noting that individuals in India become eligible for an old-age pension at the age of 60, Dubey quipped that Gandhi would also qualify for such a pension in just four years.
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