ETV Bharat / state

'Rahul Gandhi Is Working With Foreign Powers To Break The Country': BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey addressing a press conference in Dumka ( ETV Bharat )

Dumka: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of colluding with anti-India foreign entities to destabilise India and break the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Jharkhand's Dumka on Thursday, Dubey said, "In the last 10 years, Rahul Gandhi has made at least 270 foreign trips. Even now, after inciting people, where many went to jails, Rahul went off to Vietnam. Why did he make the foreign trips and whom did he meet during those secret visits?"

Dubey presented documents, including reports from the US Congress and other international sources, asserting that the recent unrest and movements within the country are not mere coincidences but part of a calculated international conspiracy to destabilise the country. He claimed that foreign organisations were attempting to fuel protests to bring break the country. The BJP MP further said that he has already told in the Parliament that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha regularly meets US lawmakers, Ilhan Omar and Ro Khanna, under the guise of Soros Foundation. "Ilhan Omar went to Pakistan and said Kashmir was a part of Pakistan. Now, Donald Trump administration is conducting raids on Omar's family. On whose instruction did Rahul Gandhi meet this public representative?" he asked.