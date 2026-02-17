ETV Bharat / state

Rahul Gandhi Has Zero Understanding Of Trade & Tradition: Shivraj Chouhan

Jaipur: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday called Congress MP Rahul Gandhi a part-time politician and a full-time drama queen with zero understanding of trade and tradition.

"A leader is questioning the US trade deal. He is a part-time politician and a full-time drama queen. He has no understanding of trade or tradition. They haven't seen the fields, the crops, or the mud. They don't even know what wheat looks like. They're finding flaws in the trade deal," he said at the launch event of the Bharat Vistaar Yojana at the Institute of Agricultural Management in Jaipur's Durgapura.

Chouhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working in every field. He has sounded the revolutionary bugle of launching AI-based Bharat Vistar for the welfare of farmers, yet some people still find fault with his policies. "Why Congress refused to accept the Swaminathan Commission report, which called for declaring a minimum support price based on farmers' input costs? Why did the Congress government refuse to consider input costs as the basis for implementing MSP? In 2009-10, the Congress government imported sugar at Rs 36 per kg and exported it at Rs 12.50 per kg. Who benefited from this?" he asked.

He said that when Manmohan Singh was the finance minister, the country was self-sufficient in edible oils, but by putting edible oils under the Open General License, the government destroyed India's self-sufficiency, forcing it to depend on exports. "Thousands of tons of edible oils were lying in government warehouses during the Congress government. When the Supreme Court ordered the distribution to the poor, the government refused. PM Modi is distributing grains to the poor under the Food Security Act. When the people of the country were forced to buy flour at Rs 20 per kg during the Congress government, flour was exported at a lower price," he claimed.

Chouhan reiterated that the interests of domestic farmers have been fully taken into account in the trade deal. India has abundant products like wheat, rice, and maize, which will not come from America. "The country is not yet self-sufficient in pulses. So, what is the problem if pulses are imported? Apples currently come from Turkey and Iran. However, Turkey opposed India during Operation Sindoor," he said, adding that imports will not affect the domestic apple production.