Rahul Gandhi Gets A Huge Relief From Nashik Court As Case Against Him Gets Disposed

Nashik: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday got a huge relief from Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate R C Narwadia's court in connection with a defamation case. The case was filed against Gandhi, a former Congress president, for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2022.

ACJM Narwadia had initially ordered the issuance of the process. Against that order, a criminal review application was filed by Gandhi's lawyers in the Nashik Sessions Court. After hearing the said review application, the Sessions Court partially allowed the review application and quashed the order to issue the process.

The Magistrate also directed the ACJM to reconsider the issue of issuing the process in the original criminal application. Thereafter, in the newly initiated action by the ACJM, the Sarkarwada Police Station placed a report before the court under Section 202 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Thereafter, the complainant withdrew the said complaint willingly, and the ACJM Narwadia disposed of the said case due to the withdrawal of the complainant.