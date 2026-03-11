Rahul Gandhi Gets A Huge Relief From Nashik Court As Case Against Him Gets Disposed
A defamation case filed against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his alleged objectionable remarks against Hindutva ideologue Savarkar has been disposed of.
Published : March 11, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Nashik: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday got a huge relief from Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate R C Narwadia's court in connection with a defamation case. The case was filed against Gandhi, a former Congress president, for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2022.
ACJM Narwadia had initially ordered the issuance of the process. Against that order, a criminal review application was filed by Gandhi's lawyers in the Nashik Sessions Court. After hearing the said review application, the Sessions Court partially allowed the review application and quashed the order to issue the process.
The Magistrate also directed the ACJM to reconsider the issue of issuing the process in the original criminal application. Thereafter, in the newly initiated action by the ACJM, the Sarkarwada Police Station placed a report before the court under Section 202 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Thereafter, the complainant withdrew the said complaint willingly, and the ACJM Narwadia disposed of the said case due to the withdrawal of the complainant.
Senior advocate Jayant Jaibhave told ETV Bharat, "Since there is no legal basis or facts in this case, the complainant may have withdrawn the complaint after the Honourable Court had already given its verdict in the review petition. After that, no truth was found to conduct any further investigation."
Reacting to this decision, Nashik City Congress Committee President Akash Chhajed said, "Such cases are being constantly filed against Rahul Gandhi in various parts of the country to defame him. However, this country runs on a Constitution; therefore, such complainants do not find any recourse in the courts."
Rahul Gandhi, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2022-2023, had made a statement that Savarkar had apologised to the British. Savarkar supporters had filed cases against Gandhi in different parts of the country, following this statement. One such case was filed against Gandhi in Nashik by the Nirbhaya Foundation. Gandhi had to appear in court twice for the hearing of this case. In fact, Gandhi had said at that time that he would face such cases across the country.
