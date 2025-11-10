ETV Bharat / state

Rahul Gandhi Does 10 Push-Ups As 'Punishment' For Arriving Late In Congress Training Programme

The training camp, which is being held in Hotel Highland in Pachmarhi, is scheduled to conclude on November 11.

When Gandhi turned up at the camp nearly 20 minutes late, the training head Sachin Rao jokingly reminded that latecomers must face action. When the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha asked Rao what he could do, the latter suggested 10 push-ups. Gandhi complied and performed the push-ups before taking his seat, setting a lighter tone to the meeting.

"Rahul Gandhi arrived 20 minutes late at the training camp. As per party discipline, he was punished by making him perform push-ups. Such an act is nothing new or surprising. We strictly adhere to discipline in our camp. The party is democratic, where all members are treated equally. We don't have any dictatorship in our party like BJP," Rao said.

Addressing the meeting, Gandhi told the 71 district presidents of the state to be always alert and be ready to face any dire situation. "If you remain physically fit, you will be mentally strong to fight," he said adding, "It's important to stay fit in politics. You have to fight, you will fall, but you also have to stand up again. We have to fight BJP's ideology with love. Our mission is to form a Congress government in Madhya Pradesh in 2028 and we have to work towards it."

According to sources, the helicopter carrying Gandhi was scheduled to land at Pachmarchi helipad at 3:55 pm but it was five minutes late. Due to this delay, Gandhi arrived directly at Hotel Highland instead of Ravi Shankar Bhawan at around 3:55 pm. Here, he met senior Congress leaders and then he joined the training camp, leading to a delay of around 20 minutes.

Gandhi taught martial arts to the 71 district presidents at the training camp. Gandhi went to Pachmarhi on November 8 for a two-day visit. On Sunday morning, he visited the Satpura Tiger Reserve and enjoyed a jungle safari.

Madhya Pradesh Congress media coordinator Abhinav Baroliya said Gandhi left for election campaigning in Bihar after attending the training camp here.

This was Gandhi's second visit to Madhya Pradesh in five months as part of efforts to strengthen the party organisation.