ETV Bharat / state

'PM Modi Wants To Win Bihar Women's Votes By Paying Them Rs 10,000 Each', Alleges Priyanka Gandhi

She said, "The NDA has been in power for 20 years, but Modi has not even visited a sigle village in Bihar. In reality, they don't care about the people. They are busy promoting themselves on TV and posters."

Addressing a public rally in Riga, Sitamarhi on Thursday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to win the votes of women of Bihar by giving them Rs 10,000 each before the elections. People go to other states to earn for their families, but Modi and Nitish are oblivious of it".

Addressing a gathering in East Champaran, Priyanka said, "We are leaders and workers of the Congress who were shown the path by Mahatma Gandhi, and it was your ancestors, the farmers of Champaran who showed the path to Mahatma Gandhi."

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, addressed a public meeting in Purnia and said, "Bihar must once again progress. The world's best colleges and universities should be built in the state. Bihar should become a global tourist destination." He alleged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is being 'remote controlled by PM Modi.

He said, "As soon as the Grand Alliance government is formed, a university like Nalanda will be opened in Bihar. We will connect tourist circuits with Bihar so that the youth of the state can benefit from tourism. We will construct food processing, packaging, and cold chain facilities in Bihar."

Addressing a rally in Araria, Rahul said, "Narendra Modi came to Bihar and told the youth that we have given you cheap data so that you can earn money by making reels. The truth is that reels are the addiction of the 21st century. When you watch reels, the money goes into the pockets of Adani, Ambani, and Jio. What used to be done with alcohol and drugs is now being done with cheap interent."