'Rahul Gandhi's Advisors Work For Congress, But Get Salary From BJP': Ex-MP Brij Bhushan
"I would say that Rahul Gandhi's advisors work for Congress, but it seems they get their salaries from the BJP," said Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST
Karnal: Former MP from Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh launched a sharp attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, claiming that the latter's advisors appear to be working in a manner that politically benefits the Bharatiya Janata Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
During his visit to Aungad village in Karnal of Haryana on Sunday for celebrations over birth anniversary of Maharaja Prithviraj Chauhan, Brij Bhushan Singh remarked sarcastically that although Rahul Gandhi's advisors work for the Congress, it appears as if they receive their salaries from the BJP.
Addressing a public gathering after unveiling the statue of the Rajpur emperor, the former Parliamentarian spoke about the country's political situation and said, "The BJP does not need to worry about the coming days or the opposition. Rahul Gandhi is extremely satisfied with his current position and neither wants to move ahead nor progress further."
Targeting Congress strategists, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said, "I even say that Rahul Gandhi's advisors may be working for the Congress, but it seems they are paid by the BJP. The reason is that Rahul Gandhi raises exactly those issues in the country that politically suit the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah."
The former MP also offered a lesson using Rahul Gandhi as an example. He said, "Never be satisfied in life like Rahul Gandhi. Always try to move ahead. And remember, the path to progress will not open unless we sit down and introspect ourselves."
After the programme, when journalists sought his reaction on Ayodhya and alleged donation embezzlement at Ram Temple, he declined to comment further. "I have already expressed my views on this issue. I have nothing more to say," Singh said.
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