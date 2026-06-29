ETV Bharat / state

'Rahul Gandhi's Advisors Work For Congress, But Get Salary From BJP': Ex-MP Brij Bhushan

Karnal: Former MP from Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh launched a sharp attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, claiming that the latter's advisors appear to be working in a manner that politically benefits the Bharatiya Janata Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

During his visit to Aungad village in Karnal of Haryana on Sunday for celebrations over birth anniversary of Maharaja Prithviraj Chauhan, Brij Bhushan Singh remarked sarcastically that although Rahul Gandhi's advisors work for the Congress, it appears as if they receive their salaries from the BJP.

Addressing a public gathering after unveiling the statue of the Rajpur emperor, the former Parliamentarian spoke about the country's political situation and said, "The BJP does not need to worry about the coming days or the opposition. Rahul Gandhi is extremely satisfied with his current position and neither wants to move ahead nor progress further."

Targeting Congress strategists, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said, "I even say that Rahul Gandhi's advisors may be working for the Congress, but it seems they are paid by the BJP. The reason is that Rahul Gandhi raises exactly those issues in the country that politically suit the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah."