ETV Bharat / state

Rahul As Ravana Head In Lucknow: Congress Submits Complaint Over Controversial Poster

Congress members submit a complaint in Lucknow. ( ETV Bharat )

Lucknow: Posters depicting various figures as 'Ravana' have been put up at several locations across the capital, Lucknow, by an organisation called the 'Sanatan Raksha Sangathan'.

The central figure portrayed as Ravana is the mafia figure Atiq Ahmed, while Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav are also depicted as individual heads of this multi-headed Ravana. Other prominent personalities, including American businessman Elon Musk, have similarly been portrayed as one of the heads of Ravana. This has now sparked a controversy.

Leaders from the Congress have submitted a complaint against the Sanatan Raksha Sangathan at the Bazar Khala police station in Lucknow, demanding stringent action. The Congress office-bearers argue that there is a deliberate attempt to vitiate the communal atmosphere, and that this warrants stern intervention. Asif Ali Rizvi, head of the Uttar Pradesh Law and Human Rights Department, submitted a formal complaint to the police, stating that such malicious acts are intended to poison society. He emphasised that these are attempts to incite communal violence, which is unacceptable.