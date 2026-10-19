Rahul As Ravana Head In Lucknow: Congress Submits Complaint Over Controversial Poster
Congress office-bearers argue that there is a deliberate attempt to vitiate the communal atmosphere, and that this warrants stern intervention
Published : October 19, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST
Lucknow: Posters depicting various figures as 'Ravana' have been put up at several locations across the capital, Lucknow, by an organisation called the 'Sanatan Raksha Sangathan'.
The central figure portrayed as Ravana is the mafia figure Atiq Ahmed, while Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav are also depicted as individual heads of this multi-headed Ravana. Other prominent personalities, including American businessman Elon Musk, have similarly been portrayed as one of the heads of Ravana. This has now sparked a controversy.
Leaders from the Congress have submitted a complaint against the Sanatan Raksha Sangathan at the Bazar Khala police station in Lucknow, demanding stringent action. The Congress office-bearers argue that there is a deliberate attempt to vitiate the communal atmosphere, and that this warrants stern intervention.
Asif Ali Rizvi, head of the Uttar Pradesh Law and Human Rights Department, submitted a formal complaint to the police, stating that such malicious acts are intended to poison society. He emphasised that these are attempts to incite communal violence, which is unacceptable.
He asserted that the police must take stringent action against such individuals — a demand they firmly stand by. Senior Congress leader Shailendra Tiwari said that the BJP — through its undemocratic followers, supporters, and henchmen — has sought to tarnish the image of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. This has been carried out through various means, including posters, memes, and other forms of content on social media.
Tiwari alleged that the BJP and its government shamelessly support those who work to damage Gandhi’s reputation on social platforms — actions that only serve to fuel social discord. He suggested that by invoking 'law and order,' they are effectively clearing the path to target and suppress their political opponents.
Among the leaders who submitted the complaint at the Khala Bazar police station in this regard were Asif Rizvi 'Rinku' (chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Law and Human Rights Department), Shailendra Tiwari, Tauheed Ahmed Najmi, Abhishek Mishra, Aqil Hussain, Mohammad Arif, Rajan Rawat, Muneshwar Pal, Mohd. Sharik, and Alim Siddiqui, along with several other advocates.
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