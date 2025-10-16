ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Ragi Laddu To Be Offered As Prasad At Mahakal Temple This Diwali

The Mahakal Temple committee claimed that Ragi laddu as Prasad will be offered by a temple for the first time in the country

Prasad at Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 16, 2025 at 3:34 PM IST

Ujjain: The Shri Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, whose Laddu Prasad already holds a five-star certification from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for quality and purity, is set to offer Shri Annam Ragi Laddu Prasad.

The temple committee claimed that a temple will offer Ragi Laddu as Prasad for the first time in the country. According to the temple committee, the new Prasad will include jaggery and dry fruits. Ragi is known to help control blood pressure and sugar levels and is also beneficial in preventing anaemia.

Alongside the Ragi Laddu, the traditional gram flour Laddu will continue to be available. The introduction of the new Prasad aims to promote health benefits among devotees.

The Shri Mahakal Temple is a significant centre of faith for millions of devotees. Gram flour laddus are sold as prasad at the temple by the temple committee on a no-profit, no-loss basis.

Temple administrator Pratham Koshik said, "Ragi laddus will be distributed at the temple on a no-profit, no-loss basis, and the price of the prasad will be the same as the gram flour laddus."

"Devotees will have the option to purchase both. If there is a good response, changes will be made accordingly. The temple committee will share the prices soon," Koshik said.

The gram flour laddus available at the temple are prepared at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Laddu Prasad Unit on Shri Chintamani Ganesh Mandir Road. The prasad available at the temple costs Rs. 400 per kg.

Koshik added, "On Diwali, Ragi laddus will be offered to the deity. Further, the laddu prasad will be sold from various prasad counters in the temple, which are located at all entrances and exits. The temple also has prasad machines, where devotees can operate the machines and collect the prasad themselves."

