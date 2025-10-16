ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Ragi Laddu To Be Offered As Prasad At Mahakal Temple This Diwali

Ujjain: The Shri Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, whose Laddu Prasad already holds a five-star certification from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for quality and purity, is set to offer Shri Annam Ragi Laddu Prasad.

The temple committee claimed that a temple will offer Ragi Laddu as Prasad for the first time in the country. According to the temple committee, the new Prasad will include jaggery and dry fruits. Ragi is known to help control blood pressure and sugar levels and is also beneficial in preventing anaemia.

Alongside the Ragi Laddu, the traditional gram flour Laddu will continue to be available. The introduction of the new Prasad aims to promote health benefits among devotees.

The Shri Mahakal Temple is a significant centre of faith for millions of devotees. Gram flour laddus are sold as prasad at the temple by the temple committee on a no-profit, no-loss basis.

Temple administrator Pratham Koshik said, "Ragi laddus will be distributed at the temple on a no-profit, no-loss basis, and the price of the prasad will be the same as the gram flour laddus."