Raghurama Raju Custodial Torture: IPS Officer Sunil Naik Grilled For Hours

Amaravati: The investigation into the alleged custodial torture of Andhra Pradesh deputy speaker Kanumuri Raghurama Krishna Raju gathered pace as investigators grilled senior IPS officer M Sunil Naik for several hours on the fourth day of questioning on Sunday.

The interrogation was conducted by Vizianagaram SP Damodar, who is leading the probe into the incident that allegedly took place when Raju, the then Narasapuram MP, was held in custody at the Andhra Pradesh CID regional office in Guntur.

Sources said investigators asked a series of pointed questions regarding the injuries sustained by Raju during his detention. Officials noted that Raju was reportedly in normal health when he was arrested and brought to the CID office. However, he was seen limping with swollen feet while being produced in the court, raising serious questions about what transpired during his custody.

During the nearly seven-hour interrogation held at the Guntur CCS, officers posed more than 60 questions to Naik. He was asked how the injuries could have occurred if Raju had not been assaulted while in custody and whether he heard any screams or cries for help from the adjacent room where Raju was detained, especially when other staff reportedly claimed to have heard such sounds.

The probe team also questioned the absence of CCTV cameras in the room where Raju was allegedly kept. As a senior officer holding the rank of DIG at the time, Naik was asked whether he was aware that surveillance cameras should have been installed in custodial rooms and whether the absence of such equipment was intentional.