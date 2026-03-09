Raghurama Raju Custodial Torture: IPS Officer Sunil Naik Grilled For Hours
Published : March 9, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
Amaravati: The investigation into the alleged custodial torture of Andhra Pradesh deputy speaker Kanumuri Raghurama Krishna Raju gathered pace as investigators grilled senior IPS officer M Sunil Naik for several hours on the fourth day of questioning on Sunday.
The interrogation was conducted by Vizianagaram SP Damodar, who is leading the probe into the incident that allegedly took place when Raju, the then Narasapuram MP, was held in custody at the Andhra Pradesh CID regional office in Guntur.
Sources said investigators asked a series of pointed questions regarding the injuries sustained by Raju during his detention. Officials noted that Raju was reportedly in normal health when he was arrested and brought to the CID office. However, he was seen limping with swollen feet while being produced in the court, raising serious questions about what transpired during his custody.
During the nearly seven-hour interrogation held at the Guntur CCS, officers posed more than 60 questions to Naik. He was asked how the injuries could have occurred if Raju had not been assaulted while in custody and whether he heard any screams or cries for help from the adjacent room where Raju was detained, especially when other staff reportedly claimed to have heard such sounds.
The probe team also questioned the absence of CCTV cameras in the room where Raju was allegedly kept. As a senior officer holding the rank of DIG at the time, Naik was asked whether he was aware that surveillance cameras should have been installed in custodial rooms and whether the absence of such equipment was intentional.
Investigators further sought to know why he visited the CID office on the night of the arrest and under whose instructions he went there. Questions were also raised about why certain personnel, including his gunmen, were allegedly sent out of the premises during the crucial period.
Sources said Naik appeared reluctant to answer several questions and gave brief or evasive responses to some. When asked about the events that occurred at the CID regional office that night, he reportedly remained silent for some time. Officials said he also avoided direct responses regarding allegations of torture.
The interrogation was conducted as part of a case registered against several officers for allegedly torturing and attempting to murder Raju in CID custody. Naik has been appearing before investigators for four consecutive days following directions from the Andhra Pradesh High Court.
Officials said the questioning will continue as investigators attempt to reconstruct the sequence of events that occurred on the night of the arrest. Naik is expected to appear again on Monday for further interrogation as the probe team continues to examine evidence and statements related to the case.
