Raghurama Custodial Torture: IPS Officer Nayak 'Uncooperative' For Sixth Day
Officials claim that he continued the same pattern seen in previous days, giving evasive replies and frequently stating that he could not remember the details.
Published : March 11, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
Amaravati: During the investigation into the alleged custodial torture of Andhra Pradesh deputy speaker and former MP K Raghurama Krishnaraju, officials said senior IPS officer M Sunil Nayak has not been cooperating even after six days of questioning.
Nayak, an IPS officer of Bihar cadre, has been facing interrogation in connection with the case related to the alleged torture of Krishnaraju during his detention at the CID regional office in Guntur when he was serving as the MP from Narasapuram.
Sources said the investigation team led by Damodar questioned Nayak for several hours on Tuesday. However, officials claim that he continued the same pattern seen in previous days, giving evasive replies and frequently stating that he could not remember the details.
Based on his replies in the last five days of questioning, investigators reportedly prepared a set of supplementary questions and confronted him with them during Tuesday's interrogation.
On Monday, the investigation team conducted a scene reconstruction at the CID regional office to understand what exactly had happened on the night when Krishnaraju was detained. Using the findings from that reconstruction, officers raised fresh questions to clarify the sequence of events.
Investigators specifically asked who was on duty at the office that night, which officers were assigned to different responsibilities, and who supervised the operations. Sources said Nayak responded that he was not aware of such details, stating that lower-level officers handled those duties.
The team also questioned him about the exact time he entered the CID regional office in Guntur on the night of the detention. Officials said his responses on this point were inconsistent and did not match the details gathered during the reconstruction exercise.
The interrogation reportedly lasted from 10 am to 5 pm, during which investigators posed more than 100 questions. However, sources said Nayak did not provide clear answers to many of them.
Officials indicated that the questioning may continue as the investigators attempt to establish a clear timeline of events and determine the roles played by those present at the CID office on the night in question.
