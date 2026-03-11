ETV Bharat / state

Raghurama Custodial Torture: IPS Officer Nayak 'Uncooperative' For Sixth Day

Amaravati: During the investigation into the alleged custodial torture of Andhra Pradesh deputy speaker and former MP K Raghurama Krishnaraju, officials said senior IPS officer M Sunil Nayak has not been cooperating even after six days of questioning.

Nayak, an IPS officer of Bihar cadre, has been facing interrogation in connection with the case related to the alleged torture of Krishnaraju during his detention at the CID regional office in Guntur when he was serving as the MP from Narasapuram.

Sources said the investigation team led by Damodar questioned Nayak for several hours on Tuesday. However, officials claim that he continued the same pattern seen in previous days, giving evasive replies and frequently stating that he could not remember the details.

Based on his replies in the last five days of questioning, investigators reportedly prepared a set of supplementary questions and confronted him with them during Tuesday's interrogation.

On Monday, the investigation team conducted a scene reconstruction at the CID regional office to understand what exactly had happened on the night when Krishnaraju was detained. Using the findings from that reconstruction, officers raised fresh questions to clarify the sequence of events.