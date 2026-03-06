Raghurama Custodial Torture Case: IPS Officer Sunil Naik Questioned For 5 Hours
Investigators questioned IPS officer M Sunil Naik about his role in the arrest and custody of K Raghurama Krishnam Raju in the alleged torture case.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 1:21 PM IST
Guntur: Investigators questioned IPS officer M Sunil Naik for nearly five hours in connection with the alleged custodial torture case involving K Ragurama Krishnam Raju, the Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.
The interrogation took place on Thursday at the CCS office in Guntur following directions from the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The questioning was conducted by A R Damodar, Superintendent of Police of Vizianagaram district, who is the investigating officer in the case.
Officials said Naik, a Bihar cadre IPS officer who earlier served as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the CID during the YSR Congress Party government, was asked several questions regarding the arrest and custody of Raghurama Krishnam Raju.
According to sources, investigators focused on how a Bihar cadre officer came to work in Andhra Pradesh on deputation during the YSRCP regime. They asked Naik why he opted for deputation to the state, who facilitated his move, and whether anyone influenced his posting in the CID department.
Investigators also asked about the responsibilities he handled while serving as DIG in the CID and whether any recommendations were made for his appointment to the post. Another important issue discussed during the questioning was the presence of doctors on the night when Raghurama Krishnam Raju was arrested in Hyderabad and later brought to the CID regional office in Guntur.
Officials sought an explanation on why doctors were called during the custody period and whether such medical arrangements were a standard practice during arrests. Sources said Naik gave brief or incomplete answers to several questions. In some instances, he remained silent or gave a vague response, which officials felt indicated a lack of cooperation with the investigation.
When asked about the case registered against Raghurama Krishnam Raju, Naik said he was not named in the original FIR and claimed he was later implicated with malicious intent. Investigators, however, informed him that his role emerged during the probe, which led him to be named as an accused.
During the interrogation, Naik was given a one-hour lunch break and ate the food he had brought with him. Police also recorded video footage from the time he entered the CCS office until he left. Sources said investigators may question him again over the next four days as part of the ongoing probe into the alleged custodial torture and attempted murder case.