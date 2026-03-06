ETV Bharat / state

Raghurama Custodial Torture Case: IPS Officer Sunil Naik Questioned For 5 Hours

Guntur: Investigators questioned IPS officer M Sunil Naik for nearly five hours in connection with the alleged custodial torture case involving K Ragurama Krishnam Raju, the Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The interrogation took place on Thursday at the CCS office in Guntur following directions from the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The questioning was conducted by A R Damodar, Superintendent of Police of Vizianagaram district, who is the investigating officer in the case.

Officials said Naik, a Bihar cadre IPS officer who earlier served as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the CID during the YSR Congress Party government, was asked several questions regarding the arrest and custody of Raghurama Krishnam Raju.

According to sources, investigators focused on how a Bihar cadre officer came to work in Andhra Pradesh on deputation during the YSRCP regime. They asked Naik why he opted for deputation to the state, who facilitated his move, and whether anyone influenced his posting in the CID department.