Bihar’s Raghav Jhunjhunwala Secures AIR 4 In UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025
Raghav Jhunjhunwala has secured the fourth rank, bringing pride to Bihar and inspiring aspirants with his message of perseverance and discipline.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 9:56 PM IST
Patna: Raghav Jhunjhunwala from Muzaffarpur in Bihar has secured the fourth rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025. The final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 were declared on Friday, with Bihar once again recording a strong presence among the successful candidates.
Raghav, son of Ashok Jhunjhunwala, is a resident of Pankaj Market in Muzaffarpur. As soon as the results were announced, people gathered at his residence to congratulate him. Residents said Raghav has made Muzaffarpur proud at the national level with his hard work and dedication.
Speaking about his journey, Raghav said the 2025 examination was his third attempt. He said he had once missed appearing for the examination but continued his preparation without losing hope.
Raghav completed his early schooling in Muzaffarpur before moving to Delhi for higher studies, where he completed his graduation and continued preparing for the civil services examination. He credited his success to the support of his parents, teachers and his consistent efforts.
“Patience, discipline and continuous hard work are essential to succeed in a tough examination like UPSC. One should not lose hope after failure, because perseverance eventually leads to success,” Raghav said.
Family members said Raghav had been a bright student since childhood and had always been serious about achieving his goals. Educators and prominent citizens of the city have also congratulated him and wished him success in his future career.
Meanwhile, Anuj Agnihotri, an MBBS graduate, has topped the civil services examination 2025, results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday. Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull have got the second and third ranks, respectively.
A total of 958 candidates, 659 men and 299 women, have qualified for the examination and are recommended for appointment to different central civil services, the Commission said, adding that the candidature of 348 recommended candidates has been kept provisional.
The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2025, was conducted on May 25, last year. A total of 9,37,876 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,76,793 actually appeared in the test.
Read More