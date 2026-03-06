ETV Bharat / state

Bihar’s Raghav Jhunjhunwala Secures AIR 4 In UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025

Patna: Raghav Jhunjhunwala from Muzaffarpur in Bihar has secured the fourth rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025. The final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 were declared on Friday, with Bihar once again recording a strong presence among the successful candidates.

Raghav, son of Ashok Jhunjhunwala, is a resident of Pankaj Market in Muzaffarpur. As soon as the results were announced, people gathered at his residence to congratulate him. Residents said Raghav has made Muzaffarpur proud at the national level with his hard work and dedication.

Speaking about his journey, Raghav said the 2025 examination was his third attempt. He said he had once missed appearing for the examination but continued his preparation without losing hope.

Raghav completed his early schooling in Muzaffarpur before moving to Delhi for higher studies, where he completed his graduation and continued preparing for the civil services examination. He credited his success to the support of his parents, teachers and his consistent efforts.

“Patience, discipline and continuous hard work are essential to succeed in a tough examination like UPSC. One should not lose hope after failure, because perseverance eventually leads to success,” Raghav said.