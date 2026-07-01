ETV Bharat / state

Personality Rights Protection: Delhi HC Directs Removal Of Defamatory Posts Against Raghav Chadha

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to issue an interim order on a plea by Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha seeking protection of his personality rights. However, the single-judge bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad ordered the removal of five defamatory posts from social media. The court had reserved verdict on the aspect of interim relief to take down the alleged offending content on May 21.

During the hearing, the court remarked that criticism of his political decisions did not, prima facie, appear to constitute a violation of personality rights. "There is no personality right involved. However, I have ordered a takedown of only five documents. Rest is not defamatory prima facie," the bench observed.

The petition stated that his photographs and videos were being used without authorisation and that his morphed face was being used with AI and deepfake in speeches attributed to him, seeking the takedown of allegedly manipulated online content portraying that he "sold himself for money" after switching from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It also requested directions for the removal of synthetic voice cloning, fabricated speeches and manipulated digital content allegedly circulated after his recent switch from the AAP to the BJP.

The bench had also observed that the distinction between criticism and defamation was "quite thin" and indicated that the present matter may not warrant an interim injunction based on personality rights.