Ragging Row Rocks Kakatiya Medical College: Seven MBBS Students Suspended For Six Months
The controversy stems from an altercation between third-year and second-year students that took place around 10 days ago.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
Warangal: A serious ragging incident has triggered outrage at renowned Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), leading to the suspension of seven third-year MBBS students for six months. The disciplinary action, ordered by principal Sandhya, also bars the students from residing in the hostel for the remainder of their course.
The controversy stems from an altercation between third-year and second-year students that took place around 10 days ago. While the issue was initially believed to have been resolved amicably, tensions resurfaced after junior students posted messages in a WhatsApp group expressing their dissatisfaction over the seniors’ behaviour. The posts reportedly angered the seniors, setting off a chain of events that culminated in the ragging episode.
According to the complaint, a group of seniors allegedly summoned the juniors to the hostel terrace and confronted them over the WhatsApp messages. The juniors were reportedly forced to kneel, apologise, and admit wrongdoing, while being subjected to intimidation and harassment.
In a crucial development, the affected students managed to secretly record the incident on their mobile phones. The video evidence was later submitted through the complaints portal of the National Medical Commission (NMC), bringing the matter to the attention of authorities.
Acting on the complaint, the NMC wrote to the Director of Medical Education (DME), prompting an official inquiry. The DME subsequently directed the college administration to investigate the allegations. Notably, college authorities were reportedly unaware of the incident until the complaint was escalated through the central mechanism.
An internal probe conducted by the college's Anti-Ragging Committee over two days confirmed that ragging had indeed taken place. Following the findings, strict disciplinary action was initiated against the seven students involved. The college has also communicated the action taken to both the NMC and the DME.
The case highlights the growing importance of the NMC's anti-ragging complaints portal, which allows students to report incidents confidentially. Fear of exposure and potential backlash often discourages victims from approaching college authorities directly. The anonymous nature of the portal appears to have empowered students to come forward in this case.
Officials indicated that additional measures will be implemented to strengthen anti-ragging mechanisms and ensure a safer campus environment. The incident has once again underscored the persistent challenge of ragging in educational institutions and the need for strict enforcement of regulations to deter such behaviour.
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