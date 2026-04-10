ETV Bharat / state

Ragging Row Rocks Kakatiya Medical College: Seven MBBS Students Suspended For Six Months

Warangal: A serious ragging incident has triggered outrage at renowned Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), leading to the suspension of seven third-year MBBS students for six months. The disciplinary action, ordered by principal Sandhya, also bars the students from residing in the hostel for the remainder of their course.

The controversy stems from an altercation between third-year and second-year students that took place around 10 days ago. While the issue was initially believed to have been resolved amicably, tensions resurfaced after junior students posted messages in a WhatsApp group expressing their dissatisfaction over the seniors’ behaviour. The posts reportedly angered the seniors, setting off a chain of events that culminated in the ragging episode.

According to the complaint, a group of seniors allegedly summoned the juniors to the hostel terrace and confronted them over the WhatsApp messages. The juniors were reportedly forced to kneel, apologise, and admit wrongdoing, while being subjected to intimidation and harassment.

In a crucial development, the affected students managed to secretly record the incident on their mobile phones. The video evidence was later submitted through the complaints portal of the National Medical Commission (NMC), bringing the matter to the attention of authorities.