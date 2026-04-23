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Ragging Allegation At Odisha's VSSUT Burla: Inquiry Confirms Incident, 4 Students Face Action

Sambalpur: Four senior students of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Burla have been penalised for allegedly ragging two first-year students. Though the incident happened 15 days ago, university authorities decided to impose the penalty after an internal inquiry was conducted in the matter.

According to Vice-Chancellor Prof. Deepak Kumar Sahu, the incident occurred near the main gate of the university campus. While he maintained that the campus is “ragging-free,” the incident was taken seriously and formally treated as a case of ragging.

As per official accounts, the two first-year students were returning from the Biju Patnaik e-Learning Centre when they were stopped by a group of seniors. One student was questioned and insulted over untied shoelaces, while another was confronted over his dressing, leading to a verbal altercation. During the heated arguments, one of the juniors began recording the incident on his mobile phone. The seniors allegedly attempted to snatch the device, as a result of which the phone fell and got damaged.

A security guard present nearby intervened and sorted the situation.

The Vice-Chancellor clarified that the incident was not an organised act of ragging but stressed that any form of inappropriate behaviour by seniors towards juniors is treated under anti-ragging norms. “Even isolated incidents can damage the institution’s image and cannot be ignored,” he said.

A fact-finding committee headed by the Vice-Chancellor was initially constituted to probe the matter. Subsequently, a second, more comprehensive inquiry committee was formed to ensure impartiality. The panel included Sambalpur Sub-Collector Dr Pushpanjali Panda, a police official from Burla police station, a faculty member from Sambalpur University, members of VSSUT’s internal committee and Dean, Student Welfare.