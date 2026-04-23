Ragging Allegation At Odisha's VSSUT Burla: Inquiry Confirms Incident, 4 Students Face Action
Badshah Jusman Rana reports on the ragging allegations at the university and what steps the authorities have initiated to reinforce strict anti-ragging measures on campus.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 11:48 AM IST
Sambalpur: Four senior students of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Burla have been penalised for allegedly ragging two first-year students. Though the incident happened 15 days ago, university authorities decided to impose the penalty after an internal inquiry was conducted in the matter.
According to Vice-Chancellor Prof. Deepak Kumar Sahu, the incident occurred near the main gate of the university campus. While he maintained that the campus is “ragging-free,” the incident was taken seriously and formally treated as a case of ragging.
As per official accounts, the two first-year students were returning from the Biju Patnaik e-Learning Centre when they were stopped by a group of seniors. One student was questioned and insulted over untied shoelaces, while another was confronted over his dressing, leading to a verbal altercation. During the heated arguments, one of the juniors began recording the incident on his mobile phone. The seniors allegedly attempted to snatch the device, as a result of which the phone fell and got damaged.
A security guard present nearby intervened and sorted the situation.
The Vice-Chancellor clarified that the incident was not an organised act of ragging but stressed that any form of inappropriate behaviour by seniors towards juniors is treated under anti-ragging norms. “Even isolated incidents can damage the institution’s image and cannot be ignored,” he said.
A fact-finding committee headed by the Vice-Chancellor was initially constituted to probe the matter. Subsequently, a second, more comprehensive inquiry committee was formed to ensure impartiality. The panel included Sambalpur Sub-Collector Dr Pushpanjali Panda, a police official from Burla police station, a faculty member from Sambalpur University, members of VSSUT’s internal committee and Dean, Student Welfare.
The committee submitted its report on Tuesday. The Vice-Chancellor stated that disciplinary action, primarily in the form of financial penalties, will be enforced once the report is formally signed and processed. Parents of the students involved have also been asked to submit undertakings.
While the campus enforces strict anti-ragging measures, incidents continue to surface on campus. However, officials reiterated that every such incident is dealt firmly.
On April 28, 2025, action was taken against nearly 100 students for their involvement in acts of indiscipline. Penalties included fines ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000, grade reductions from pass to fail in theory subjects, denial of academic and extracurricular privileges and hostel eviction in some cases.
In a separate development earlier this year, restrictions were imposed on students visiting vulnerable areas around the Hirakud Reservoir after a student drowned while bathing in April 2025.
University authorities maintain that strict vigilance and disciplinary mechanisms are in place to curb misconduct and ensure student safety.
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