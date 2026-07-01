ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Gears Up With Monsoon Contingency Plans Amid Initial Downpour

Even with the initial downpour, roads in Dehradun began to resemble rivers, ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: The first spell of monsoon rain has heightened concerns for the administration in the mountainous regions of Uttarakhand.

Amid changing weather conditions, forecasts predict very heavy rain across several districts, prompting the administration to go on high alert.

Even with the initial downpour, roads in Dehradun began to resemble rivers, with widespread waterlogging observed. Meanwhile, the Rispana and Bindal rivers were seen surging with muddy, turbulent water.

According to sources, anticipating potential issues such as rising water levels in rivers and streams, road closures due to landslides, and waterlogging in low-lying areas, the entire disaster management machinery—from the state government and local administration down to the grassroots level—has been activated.

Instructions have been issued to maintain round-the-clock monitoring across all facilities, from the State Emergency Operation Centre to district-level control rooms, ensuring that immediate relief and rescue operations can be launched in the event of any emergency.

As per the latest forecast by the Meteorological Department, heavy rain is predicted for several districts, including Dehradun, Bageshwar, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, Pithoragarh, and Udham Singh Nagar.

With the onset of the monsoon, maintaining road connectivity becomes a major challenge in Uttarakhand.

Continuous rain leads to an increased frequency of debris and boulders falling from mountain slopes. Roads connecting border areas—including the Char Dham Yatra route—and rural link roads are the most severely affected.

In light of this, agencies such as the Public Works Department (PWD), the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and the National Highways (NH) authority have been instructed to remain ready with their machinery.

PWD Secretary Pankaj Pandey has directed that wherever roads are blocked, debris must be cleared immediately to restore traffic flow, ensuring that relief and rescue operations face no hindrances.

According to Pandey, earthmovers have been stationed along every route, ready to clear the way should any road become blocked.

Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman has issued directives placing all District Magistrates, disaster management officials, and various government departments on high alert. Instructions have been given to maintain constant surveillance over vulnerable locations and to keep relief and rescue teams prepared.