Uttarakhand Gears Up With Monsoon Contingency Plans Amid Initial Downpour
Even with the initial rains, roads in Dehradun began to resemble rivers, with widespread waterlogging
Published : July 1, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Dehradun: The first spell of monsoon rain has heightened concerns for the administration in the mountainous regions of Uttarakhand.
Amid changing weather conditions, forecasts predict very heavy rain across several districts, prompting the administration to go on high alert.
Even with the initial downpour, roads in Dehradun began to resemble rivers, with widespread waterlogging observed. Meanwhile, the Rispana and Bindal rivers were seen surging with muddy, turbulent water.
According to sources, anticipating potential issues such as rising water levels in rivers and streams, road closures due to landslides, and waterlogging in low-lying areas, the entire disaster management machinery—from the state government and local administration down to the grassroots level—has been activated.
Instructions have been issued to maintain round-the-clock monitoring across all facilities, from the State Emergency Operation Centre to district-level control rooms, ensuring that immediate relief and rescue operations can be launched in the event of any emergency.
As per the latest forecast by the Meteorological Department, heavy rain is predicted for several districts, including Dehradun, Bageshwar, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, Pithoragarh, and Udham Singh Nagar.
With the onset of the monsoon, maintaining road connectivity becomes a major challenge in Uttarakhand.
Continuous rain leads to an increased frequency of debris and boulders falling from mountain slopes. Roads connecting border areas—including the Char Dham Yatra route—and rural link roads are the most severely affected.
In light of this, agencies such as the Public Works Department (PWD), the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and the National Highways (NH) authority have been instructed to remain ready with their machinery.
PWD Secretary Pankaj Pandey has directed that wherever roads are blocked, debris must be cleared immediately to restore traffic flow, ensuring that relief and rescue operations face no hindrances.
According to Pandey, earthmovers have been stationed along every route, ready to clear the way should any road become blocked.
Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman has issued directives placing all District Magistrates, disaster management officials, and various government departments on high alert. Instructions have been given to maintain constant surveillance over vulnerable locations and to keep relief and rescue teams prepared.
Additionally, orders have been issued to ensure all communication channels remain active. Officials have been instructed to keep their mobile phones switched on at all times and to ensure immediate action is taken upon receiving any information.
Schools have been directed to ensure student safety, monitor the condition of buildings, and make decisions based on local circumstances as the need arises.
Municipal bodies have been instructed to maintain drains and drainage systems in good working order to prevent waterlogging in urban areas.
Additionally, since remote villages often lose connectivity during the rains, the administration has directed that the availability of essential food supplies, medicines, and other necessities be ensured.
Amid the forecast of heavy rainfall, the Uttarakhand government is set to conduct a state-wide mock drill on July 2 to assess the actual preparedness of its disaster management system.
The drill will be conducted at a total of 66 locations across all 13 districts.
Rafting Suspended on the Ganges in Rishikesh
Rafting for tourists in Rishikesh have been completely suspended and will resume only after two months.
This is halted during the monsoon season to prevent accidents caused by rising water levels and strong currents in the Ganges.
The administration has urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather conditions.
People are advised to refrain from venturing near rivers and streams, staying at the base of mountain slopes, or entering areas with strong water currents.
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