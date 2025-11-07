ETV Bharat / state

NBW Issued Aganist AAP Leader Somnath Bharti, Raebareli Court Asks Him To Appear Before It In Person On Nov 13

Raebareli: The MP-MLA Court here in Uttar Pradesh issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Minister Somnath Bharti for "failing to appear" before the court despite repeated summons. The court has directed him to appear in person on November 13, warning that failure to do so may lead to him being declared a fugitive and his property being seized.

Sources said Bharti has repeatedly failed to appear before the court despite earlier summons in connection with a case pertaining to an incident in 2021, when he had allegedly misbehaved with police personnel at a guest house on Canal Road in Raebareli. Following the incident, an FIR was registered against him, and the case has been pending in the MP-MLA court since then.

Government advocate Sandeep Singh informed that Bharti had earlier filed a petition seeking permission to attend the court proceedings through video conferencing. However, the court rejected the request, saying that the accused had violated his bail conditions by not appearing in person.