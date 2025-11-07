ETV Bharat / state

NBW Issued Aganist AAP Leader Somnath Bharti, Raebareli Court Asks Him To Appear Before It In Person On Nov 13

After repeated absence, court warned Somnath Bharti could be declared fugitive and face property seizure if he fails to appear in person on November 13.

After repeated absence, court warned Somnath Bharti could be declared fugitive and face property seizure if he fails to appear in person on November 13.
File Image: AAP Leader Somnath Bharti (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 7, 2025 at 3:25 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Raebareli: The MP-MLA Court here in Uttar Pradesh issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Minister Somnath Bharti for "failing to appear" before the court despite repeated summons. The court has directed him to appear in person on November 13, warning that failure to do so may lead to him being declared a fugitive and his property being seized.

Sources said Bharti has repeatedly failed to appear before the court despite earlier summons in connection with a case pertaining to an incident in 2021, when he had allegedly misbehaved with police personnel at a guest house on Canal Road in Raebareli. Following the incident, an FIR was registered against him, and the case has been pending in the MP-MLA court since then.

Government advocate Sandeep Singh informed that Bharti had earlier filed a petition seeking permission to attend the court proceedings through video conferencing. However, the court rejected the request, saying that the accused had violated his bail conditions by not appearing in person.

Judge Dr Vivek Kumar, while issuing the fresh non-bailable warrant, also invoked Section 82 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which allows the court to initiate proceedings for declaring an accused as an absconder if they fail to appear.

On the other hand, Bharti's lawyer, Surendra Singh Bhadauria, stated that the court had asked for a copy of a CD submitted along with the police investigation documents, but it was not made available. He added that a written request was submitted, and although the plea for virtual appearance was denied, Bharti would comply with the court's latest order.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for November 13, 2025.

Also Read

  1. Delhi Court Rejects Sitharaman's Plea To Restrain AAP's Somnath Bharti From Representing Wife In Defamation Case
  2. Timelines Apply Even If Busy In Elections: Delhi HC To AAP's Somnath Bharti

TAGGED:

RAEBARELI COURT
SOMNATH BHARTI DECLARED FUGITIVE
AAP LEADER SOMNATH BHARTI
AAM AADMI PARTY
SOMNATH BHARTI WARRANT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.