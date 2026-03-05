Race For Bihar CM Heats Up As Nitish Files RS Nomination; Samrat Choudhary Strongest Contender
There are several leaders in the party who are seen as potential contenders. Among them are Samrat Choudhary, Nityanand Rai, Mangal Pandey, and Sanjeev Chaurasia.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 10:41 PM IST
Dr Ranjit Kumar
Patna: The race for the next Chief Minister of Bihas has intensified after Nitish Kumar has filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections. At the same time, political discussions within the Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP have picked up as the party is expected to choose its first Chief Minister in the state if Kumar steps down.
It will be the first time when a BJP leader may take over as Chief Minister of Bihar. There are internal discussions to identify suitable face for the top post. Although, there’s no official announcement of the name yet, there are several leaders in the party who are seen as potential contenders. Among them are Samrat Choudhary, Nityanand Rai, Mangal Pandey, and Sanjeev Chaurasia.
Political observers believe that the Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is currently the strongest contender for the post. They say he fits well into the state’s caste equations, particularly the “Luv-Kush” political combination. Political analyst Sanjay Kumar said that Choudhary holds a position within the party which is similar to that once held by the late Sushil Kumar Modi.
राज्य सभा के लिए अपना नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया। pic.twitter.com/R9mDOHUfYr— Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) March 5, 2026
Earlier, Choudhary had vowed not to remove his traditional headgear until Kumar stepped down as Chief Minister, although he later withdrew it after Kumar returned to the National Democratic Alliance. He is currently serving as Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister. He is also the leader of the BJP legislature party in Bihar.
Choudhary, who joined the BJP in 2018 after earlier stints with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and later the Janata Dal (United), he had also served as a minister in the government led by Rabri Devi. His father, Shakuni Choudhary, was a former MP from Khagaria and a minister in the Bihar government.
On the other hand, Home Nityanand Rai, the Union Minister of State for Home is also considered a strong contender. He is known to be close to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and has previously served as the BJP’s state president in Bihar. He is believed to have a strong organisational influence. Rai belongs to the Yadav community and hails from Samastipur district. He continues to maintain a strong presence in Bihar politics despite his national role.
पिछले दो दशक से भी अधिक समय से आपने अपना विश्वास एवं समर्थन मेरे साथ लगातार बनाए रखा है, तथा उसी के बल पर हमने बिहार की और आप सब लोगों की पूरी निष्ठा से सेवा की है। आपके विश्वास और समर्थन की ही ताकत थी कि बिहार आज विकास और सम्मान का नया आयाम प्रस्तुत कर रहा है। इसके लिए पूर्व में…— Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) March 5, 2026
Additionally, political analyst Kaushalendra Priyadarshi believes that Mangal Pandey could emerge as a major contender if the party chooses a leader from the Brahmin community. Pandey is currently serving as the Health Minister in the Bihar government and is known as a skilled organiser. He has also served as the BJP’s state president. He is currently the party’s in-charge for West Bengal and is a member of the party’s core committee.
In case the BJP decides to project a leader from the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), Sanjeev Chaurasia may emerge as a leading candidate. The MLA from the Digha Assembly constituency in Patna has a background in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. His father, Ganga Prasad Chaurasia, had served as the Governor of Sikkim.
Apart from these leaders, the name of minister Pramod Kumar Chandravanshi is also being discussed. He currently serves as the state’s minister for Cooperatives and Forest and Environment and belongs to the Kahar community.
Although there has been no official announcement yet, Kumar’s nomination for the Rajya Sabha suggests that he may soon step down as Chief Minister. Political observers believe he could resign after the Rajya Sabha election results are declared on March 16.
Kumar is at the centre of Bihar politics since 2005. He has served almost continuously as Chief Minister until 2026, except for a brief period when Jitan Ram Manjhi held the post.
In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the National Democratic Alliance secured a landslide victory under Kumar’s leadership, winning 202 seats. The tally included 89 seats for the BJP, 85 for JD(U), 19 for LJP (Ram Vilas), 5 for HAM, and 4 for RLM. The opposition alliance managed only 35 seats, while All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen won five seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party secured one seat.
Read More: