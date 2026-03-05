ETV Bharat / state

Race For Bihar CM Heats Up As Nitish Files RS Nomination; Samrat Choudhary Strongest Contender

Dr Ranjit Kumar

Patna: The race for the next Chief Minister of Bihas has intensified after Nitish Kumar has filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections. At the same time, political discussions within the Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP have picked up as the party is expected to choose its first Chief Minister in the state if Kumar steps down.

It will be the first time when a BJP leader may take over as Chief Minister of Bihar. There are internal discussions to identify suitable face for the top post. Although, there’s no official announcement of the name yet, there are several leaders in the party who are seen as potential contenders. Among them are Samrat Choudhary, Nityanand Rai, Mangal Pandey, and Sanjeev Chaurasia.

Political observers believe that the Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is currently the strongest contender for the post. They say he fits well into the state’s caste equations, particularly the “Luv-Kush” political combination. Political analyst Sanjay Kumar said that Choudhary holds a position within the party which is similar to that once held by the late Sushil Kumar Modi.

Earlier, Choudhary had vowed not to remove his traditional headgear until Kumar stepped down as Chief Minister, although he later withdrew it after Kumar returned to the National Democratic Alliance. He is currently serving as Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister. He is also the leader of the BJP legislature party in Bihar.

Choudhary, who joined the BJP in 2018 after earlier stints with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and later the Janata Dal (United), he had also served as a minister in the government led by Rabri Devi. His father, Shakuni Choudhary, was a former MP from Khagaria and a minister in the Bihar government.