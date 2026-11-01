ETV Bharat / state

Race Against Time To Execute Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Project

Dehradun: The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) is racing against time to complete the ambitious Rishikesh-Karnaprayag project by December 2029. Approximately 104 km stretch of this 125 km project will be through tunnels. The RVNL personnel are working round the clock building tunnels, massive rail bridges, railway platforms and yards besides laying the tracks through the mountains.

The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project is seen as a potential boost to religious and other tourism along with the local economy. This railway line will begin at Virbhadra station in Rishikesh and reach Sawai village in Karnaprayag in Chamoli district. This project is considered a major challenge in railway engineering in the Himalayan region.

RVNL’s Deputy General Manager (DGM), OP Malgudi disclosed, “ A tunnel network spanning over 213 km is being developed. This includes main tunnels, escape tunnels, edit tunnels and cross passages. The entire project aims to provide safe and robust rail connectivity while taking into account the geographical conditions of the mountains.”

Tunnels Under Construction (ETV Bharat)

“A total of 16 main tunnels are being constructed. In addition, separate emergency exit tunnels have been provided for the safety of passengers in longer tunnels. Tunnels longer than 3 km will have an escape tunnel attached to the main tunnel. The main tunnel and emergency tunnels are connected by cross passages every 375 metres for safe evacuation in case of an emergency. Additionally, edit tunnels have been constructed to facilitate access to the main tunnels and for construction purposes,” he added. He added that approximately 209 km of tunneling has been completed so far.

The RVNL's progress report for September 2026 states that 157.53 km of tunnel lining has been completed against a total tunneling target of 213.1 km. Tunnel excavation and tunnel lining are separate construction processes.

Excavation of tunnels using different techniques

Various tunneling techniques, including drill and blast and the New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM) have been used. The longest tunnel from Devprayag to Janasu has been built using modern tunnel boring machines (TBMs). This tunnel is approximately 14.58 km long. Two parallel tunnels are being developed as up and down lines.

Work In Progress (ETV Bharat)

Malgudi disclosed that geologists continuously map the rocks during excavation and necessary adjustments are made to the construction technique and design based on the rock structure.

The project also involves construction of large rail bridges over the Ganges and Alaknanda rivers. Large steel and composite girder bridges are being constructed for this purpose. The progress report states that the construction of eight of the most important bridges has been completed, while work on 11 others is underway.

Engineering marvel at Dhari Devi

Dhari Devi station, nestled between the mountains and near a river, is witnessing simultaneous construction on the railway yard, bridges, tunnels and projects. Bridge engineer Sahdev Acharya explained, “The Dhari Devi station is part of Package 6 of the project that extends from the GNTI grounds in Srinagar to Dungri Pant village covering a distance of approximately 10 km. This package includes two important rail bridges and a road bridge. Construction of the road bridge has been completed, while work on the remaining rail bridges is ongoing.”

Site Engineer Sanjay Rana said, “Demo sessions are held daily for workers before work begins. They are briefed on the precautions to be taken during work and the use of safety equipment. Helmets and other necessary safety equipment are mandatory for workers.”

To address the challenges posed by the river and local terrain, the river's high flood level (HFL) is monitored every morning. Coordination with the administration is maintained in case of water releases from the dam so that workers can be evacuated timely.

“An ancient temple dedicated to Lord Kshetrapal Devta in Dungri Pant village has been protected by making necessary changes to the design. In future, the temple will be renovated and dedicated to the local villagers. Efforts have been made to take local beliefs and religious significance into account during the project's construction,” said Rana.

Site Engineer at Gauchar, Umesh explained that it has an access road from Bhatnagar Road connecting it to the town. “This is expected to facilitate access for locals and travelers. This station will be the second last station with an open station area of ​​approximately 900 metres.”

12 new stations to connect cities and towns

A dozen stations are being built to connect important areas of Tehri, Pauri, Rudraprayag and Chamoli. These includes Shivpuri, Byasi, Devprayag, Janasu, Maletha, Ranihat Naithana i.e. Srinagar, Dhari Devi, Tilani, Gholtir, Gauchar and Karnaprayag.