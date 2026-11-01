Race Against Time To Execute Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Project
Rail Vikas Nigam Limited's progress report underlines the effort to commission the project by December 2029, reports Dheeraj Sajwan.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 6:31 PM IST
Dehradun: The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) is racing against time to complete the ambitious Rishikesh-Karnaprayag project by December 2029. Approximately 104 km stretch of this 125 km project will be through tunnels. The RVNL personnel are working round the clock building tunnels, massive rail bridges, railway platforms and yards besides laying the tracks through the mountains.
The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project is seen as a potential boost to religious and other tourism along with the local economy. This railway line will begin at Virbhadra station in Rishikesh and reach Sawai village in Karnaprayag in Chamoli district. This project is considered a major challenge in railway engineering in the Himalayan region.
RVNL’s Deputy General Manager (DGM), OP Malgudi disclosed, “ A tunnel network spanning over 213 km is being developed. This includes main tunnels, escape tunnels, edit tunnels and cross passages. The entire project aims to provide safe and robust rail connectivity while taking into account the geographical conditions of the mountains.”
“A total of 16 main tunnels are being constructed. In addition, separate emergency exit tunnels have been provided for the safety of passengers in longer tunnels. Tunnels longer than 3 km will have an escape tunnel attached to the main tunnel. The main tunnel and emergency tunnels are connected by cross passages every 375 metres for safe evacuation in case of an emergency. Additionally, edit tunnels have been constructed to facilitate access to the main tunnels and for construction purposes,” he added. He added that approximately 209 km of tunneling has been completed so far.
The RVNL's progress report for September 2026 states that 157.53 km of tunnel lining has been completed against a total tunneling target of 213.1 km. Tunnel excavation and tunnel lining are separate construction processes.
Excavation of tunnels using different techniques
Various tunneling techniques, including drill and blast and the New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM) have been used. The longest tunnel from Devprayag to Janasu has been built using modern tunnel boring machines (TBMs). This tunnel is approximately 14.58 km long. Two parallel tunnels are being developed as up and down lines.
Malgudi disclosed that geologists continuously map the rocks during excavation and necessary adjustments are made to the construction technique and design based on the rock structure.
The project also involves construction of large rail bridges over the Ganges and Alaknanda rivers. Large steel and composite girder bridges are being constructed for this purpose. The progress report states that the construction of eight of the most important bridges has been completed, while work on 11 others is underway.
Engineering marvel at Dhari Devi
Dhari Devi station, nestled between the mountains and near a river, is witnessing simultaneous construction on the railway yard, bridges, tunnels and projects. Bridge engineer Sahdev Acharya explained, “The Dhari Devi station is part of Package 6 of the project that extends from the GNTI grounds in Srinagar to Dungri Pant village covering a distance of approximately 10 km. This package includes two important rail bridges and a road bridge. Construction of the road bridge has been completed, while work on the remaining rail bridges is ongoing.”
Site Engineer Sanjay Rana said, “Demo sessions are held daily for workers before work begins. They are briefed on the precautions to be taken during work and the use of safety equipment. Helmets and other necessary safety equipment are mandatory for workers.”
To address the challenges posed by the river and local terrain, the river's high flood level (HFL) is monitored every morning. Coordination with the administration is maintained in case of water releases from the dam so that workers can be evacuated timely.
“An ancient temple dedicated to Lord Kshetrapal Devta in Dungri Pant village has been protected by making necessary changes to the design. In future, the temple will be renovated and dedicated to the local villagers. Efforts have been made to take local beliefs and religious significance into account during the project's construction,” said Rana.
Site Engineer at Gauchar, Umesh explained that it has an access road from Bhatnagar Road connecting it to the town. “This is expected to facilitate access for locals and travelers. This station will be the second last station with an open station area of approximately 900 metres.”
12 new stations to connect cities and towns
A dozen stations are being built to connect important areas of Tehri, Pauri, Rudraprayag and Chamoli. These includes Shivpuri, Byasi, Devprayag, Janasu, Maletha, Ranihat Naithana i.e. Srinagar, Dhari Devi, Tilani, Gholtir, Gauchar and Karnaprayag.
The progress report also mentions the provision of five passenger platforms and one goods platform at Karnaprayag station demonstrating the potential for future freight traffic.
Malgudi disclosed that efforts are underway to complete the project within the stipulated timeframe. The target is to complete the trial run of the first section by June 2028 and commission the entire project by December 2029.
The first section, from Virbhadra to Yoga City Rishikesh, was commissioned on March 20, 2020. Malgudi said that after the completion and commissioning of the project, it will be handed over to the Moradabad Division of Northern Railway.
“Given the Himalayan region's geological structure and sensitivity, every construction project requires extra caution. Controlled blasting is used to avoid damaging nearby residential areas and buildings. Furthermore, the movement of construction materials is disrupted during the monsoon season. During the Char Dham Yatra, road traffic increases and heavy trucks face difficulties. Availability of gravel, sand, and other aggregates used in construction also poses challenges,” he underlined.
Stating that Covid-19 was one of the biggest obstacles that resulted in a delay of around two and a half years. He pointed out that the project’s estimated cost has also gone up from Rs 16,216 crore to Rs 37,119.32 crore.
Rehabilitation and compensation
The RVNL report states that approximately 788.20 hectares of land is registered for the entire project of which 564.02 hectares is forest land and 59.29 hectares is government land. The report details the stages of forest and private land approvals. It identifies 5,709 families across four districts as affected. While the initial rehabilitation plan data listed a total of 4,697 families, the final phase saw this number increase to 5,709. These figures indicate that the rehabilitation and compensation aspects of the project are also crucial.
Claims on safety and environment
Environmental and safety concerns have consistently been raised regarding the project. Malgudi claimed that Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Social Impact Assessment (SIA) were conducted before the construction began. He stated that technical assistance was obtained from Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) at Roorkee and Bombay in designing the project.
“The design was developed taking into account the potential intensity of earthquakes and the geological conditions of the mountains. During excavation, geologists continuously study the condition of the rocks, and necessary technical adjustments are made based on this. However, given the sensitivity of the mountains, environmental monitoring, debris disposal, and the safety of water sources and local buildings are also important considerations during construction,” he added.
An important aspect of this project is that it has provided direct employment to around 12,000 people which include around 3,000 locals. Malgudi said that the local youth learned technical skills and are now qualified to work on other major construction projects in the country. Furthermore, RVNL is also making efforts to provide local employment opportunities through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities.
Worries about damage caused by construction
The locals have both hopes and concerns regarding the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail project. “The arrival of rail in the mountains is a great thing. Currently, people have to travel distances of up to 200 km by bus which is time-consuming and troublesome. The rail service will be convenient for the local residents, pilgrims and tourists. Transportation of goods and essential commodities is also expected to become easier,” said Harish Kumar of Nagarasu in Rudraprayag.
But Ramlal of Marora village in Rudraprayag pointed out, “Homes have been damaged due to the construction work and we are to receive proper compensation. The true benefits of the project will only be known in the future. For now, it is important to address the problems of those affected by the construction.”
Also Read:
Officials Dispel Environmental Concerns Over Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Project
No Timeline Set For Completion Of Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Line: Vaishnaw