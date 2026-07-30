ETV Bharat / state

'Race Against Time': Police's Green Corridor Saves Eight-Year-Old's Life In Odisha's Berhampur

Berhampur: An eight-year-old boy battling for life and an ambulance racing against time to save him.

As police created a green corridor to ensure uninterrupted travel, a team of doctors at MKCG Medical College and Hospital stood ready in the operation theatre with blood units and emergency arrangements for treating him. Thanks to the coordinated effort, a Class II student from Odisha's Puri district was pulled back from the brink of death.

The swift response by police from two districts and the medical team at MKCG has now become an inspiring example of emergency coordination. Sources said, Prabhudatta Jena, a resident of Patharakata village under Gotakata Gram Panchayat in Krushnaprasad block of Puri district, had gone to school on his bicycle as usual on Wednesday morning. While returning home, he met with a horrific road accident.

The impact caused severe abdominal injuries, with a portion of his intestines protruding outside his body. Locals rushed him to the Krushnaprasad Community Health Centre, where he was administered first aid.

Considering the seriousness of his condition, the doctors at the CHC referred him to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for advanced treatment. As soon as information on the boy's condition was received, Krushnaprasad police swung into action and arranged a green corridor. The ambulance carrying Prabhudatta, escorted by police, covered nearly 80 kilometres from Puri to Berhampur without stopping at any point.

Simultaneously, Krushnaprasad police alerted its Berhampur counterpart and the authorities at MKCG Medical College in advance. This enabled the paediatric surgery team to prepare the emergency operation theatre with blood units and all necessary equipment even before the child arrived at the hospital.