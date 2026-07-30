'Race Against Time': Police's Green Corridor Saves Eight-Year-Old's Life In Odisha's Berhampur
Prabhudatta Jena had met with an accident and was taken to Berhampur from Puri in an ambulance in just 80 minutes, reports Samir Kumar Acharya.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 10:16 PM IST
Berhampur: An eight-year-old boy battling for life and an ambulance racing against time to save him.
As police created a green corridor to ensure uninterrupted travel, a team of doctors at MKCG Medical College and Hospital stood ready in the operation theatre with blood units and emergency arrangements for treating him. Thanks to the coordinated effort, a Class II student from Odisha's Puri district was pulled back from the brink of death.
The swift response by police from two districts and the medical team at MKCG has now become an inspiring example of emergency coordination. Sources said, Prabhudatta Jena, a resident of Patharakata village under Gotakata Gram Panchayat in Krushnaprasad block of Puri district, had gone to school on his bicycle as usual on Wednesday morning. While returning home, he met with a horrific road accident.
The impact caused severe abdominal injuries, with a portion of his intestines protruding outside his body. Locals rushed him to the Krushnaprasad Community Health Centre, where he was administered first aid.
Considering the seriousness of his condition, the doctors at the CHC referred him to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for advanced treatment. As soon as information on the boy's condition was received, Krushnaprasad police swung into action and arranged a green corridor. The ambulance carrying Prabhudatta, escorted by police, covered nearly 80 kilometres from Puri to Berhampur without stopping at any point.
Simultaneously, Krushnaprasad police alerted its Berhampur counterpart and the authorities at MKCG Medical College in advance. This enabled the paediatric surgery team to prepare the emergency operation theatre with blood units and all necessary equipment even before the child arrived at the hospital.
Prabhudatta reached MKCG Medical College at around 4:30 pm on Wednesday in a critical condition. He was in shock and unable to speak due to excessive blood loss and trauma. After stabilising his condition, doctors began a complex surgery at around 7:30 pm, which continued till around 11 pm.
According to doctors, the child's intestines had suffered multiple injuries. During the operation, the damaged sections were repaired and reconnected, while accumulated blood inside the abdomen was drained. Following the successful surgery, Prabhudatta was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he is now recovering. Doctors said he will remain under observation for another three to four days.
Dr Manas Ranjan Das, Head of the Paediatric Surgery Department, said that the "golden hour" is crucial in severe trauma cases. Since the child's intestines had protruded outside the body, the injury was extremely critical. However, because the green corridor ensured he reached the hospital within the golden hour, doctors were able to save his life.
Dr Das also noted that prior information from the police allowed the medical team to remain fully prepared with blood units and emergency arrangements. The surgery was carried out by an experienced team comprising anaesthetists Dr Anup, Dr Behera, Dr Soumya Ranjan Jena, Dr LN Panigrahi, Dr Anil, and other specialists.
The child's mother and relatives said that the accident was likely caused by a motorcycle while he was returning home from school. A young man from the village rescued him and rushed him to the local hospital before police facilitated his transfer to Berhampur. The family expressed heartfelt gratitude to the police for their continuous assistance—from arranging the green corridor to ensuring smooth admission and treatment at MKCG Medical College.
Puri SDPO Manas Ranjan Barik said the police monitored the child's movement minute by minute to ensure he reached MKCG Medical College within the critical time window. The police escort began from Krushnaprasad, while Berhampur police, particularly personnel Baidyanathpur police station, coordinated traffic movement to prevent any delays. As a result, the ambulance did not have to stop anywhere, allowing doctors to begin life-saving treatment within the golden hour.
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