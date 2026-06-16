ETV Bharat / state

Rabri Devi Writes To Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary; Seeks Extension In Deadline To Vacate 10 Circular Road Residence

The former CM stated that, on the advice of doctors, a separate room had been arranged for Lalu Yadav at the 10 Circular Road residence due to the risk of infection. Devi added that she would shift to the new residence once similar arrangements were made there.

Devi was required to vacate the bungalow by June 16. Following the expiration of the deadline, Devi has written an official letter to Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary seeking a one-month grace period while citing her husband and former Chief Minister, Lalu Prasad Yadav's “poor health”.

Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife Rabri Devi has written to the state government seeking one-month extension in the deadline to vacate her residence at 10 Circular Road in Patna after the government's 15-day ultimatum expired.

"Lalu Yadav ji is at risk of infection. For this reason, doctors have advised him to stay separate from the family. A separate room was constructed for Lalu Prasad Yadav at the 10 Circular Road residence based on medical advice. If a similar arrangement is made at the 39 Harding Road residence, she will shift there," Devi wrote in the letter.

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav (ETV Bharat)

RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav is grappling with various health issues. He underwent a kidney transplant in Singapore in December 2022; his second daughter, Rohini Acharya, donated the kidney. He had also visited Singapore recently for a check-up. Prior to that, the former union Railway Minister underwent open-heart surgery at the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai in August 2014 and an angioplasty at the same hospital in September 2024.

His wife Rabri Devi has been allotted the bungalow at 39 Harding Road in her capacity as the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, while the residence at 10 Circular Road has been allocated to Minister Nand Kishore Ram. Devi had previously refused to vacate the house. Subsequently, the Patna administration issued a final ultimatum on May 31, 2026, requiring the house to be vacated within 15 days—a deadline that expired on June 15.

10 Circular road residence of Rabri Devi (ETV Bharat)

In 2005, the Nitish Kumar government had allotted the 10 Circular Road residence to Rabri Devi in her capacity as a former Chief Minister. Although the Supreme Court later ordered the bungalow to be reclaimed from the former CM, the Bihar government re-allotted the house to her in her role as the Leader of the Opposition. Lalu Yadav and other family members also reside in this house.