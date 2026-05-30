Rabri Devi Refuses To Vacate Patna Bungalow, Sparks Fresh Political Row
Rabri Devi refused to vacate 10 Circular Road, after the Bihar government reallotted the bungalow, triggering a political confrontation.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST
Patna: A fresh political row has erupted in Bihar over 10 Circular Road, the official residence associated with former Chief Minister Rabri Devi. Making her stand clear, Rabri Devi said she would not vacate the bungalow despite the government's directive.
"Bring in the police force and get it vacated. We will not leave it," Rabri Devi said, expressing her anger over the government's decision.
Rabri returned to Patna from Delhi on Friday after attending the birthday celebrations of her grandson, Iraj Lalu Yadav. Soon after her arrival, she asserted that she would not vacate 10 Circular Road under any circumstances.
The bungalow has remained at the centre of Bihar's political landscape for nearly two decades. It has served as a key political hub for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), with several important party activities being coordinated from the residence.
The Lalu family is also believed to share a strong emotional attachment to the bungalow, making Rabri Devi reluctant to leave the premises.
Bungalow Reallocated By Government
The issue comes against the backdrop of the RJD's defeat in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections and the subsequent change in government. After assuming power, the new administration, led by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, ordered the bungalow vacated.
A fresh order regarding 10 Circular Road was issued on May 29. According to a directive issued by the Building Construction Department, the bungalow has now been allotted to the Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister, Nand Kishore Ram.
Ruling Party, Opposition Trade Charges
The development has triggered a political confrontation between the ruling alliance and the opposition. RJD chief spokesperson Shakti Yadav accused the BJP of misusing power.
He said BJP leaders were displaying arrogance after coming to power and had forgotten that the residence is occupied by two former Chief Ministers of Bihar. He also pointed out that Rabri Devi currently serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council. Responding to the criticism, BJP spokesperson Kuntal Krishna said Bihar has changed, and is no longer what it was between 1995 and 2005.
He claimed repeated requests had been made asking the occupants to vacate the bungalow and questioned why they were unwilling to do so. "We have repeatedly requested them to vacate the residence. Nobody knows what they have kept hidden inside 10 Circular Road," he remarked.
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