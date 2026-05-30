ETV Bharat / state

Rabri Devi Refuses To Vacate Patna Bungalow, Sparks Fresh Political Row

Patna: A fresh political row has erupted in Bihar over 10 Circular Road, the official residence associated with former Chief Minister Rabri Devi. Making her stand clear, Rabri Devi said she would not vacate the bungalow despite the government's directive.

"Bring in the police force and get it vacated. We will not leave it," Rabri Devi said, expressing her anger over the government's decision.

Rabri returned to Patna from Delhi on Friday after attending the birthday celebrations of her grandson, Iraj Lalu Yadav. Soon after her arrival, she asserted that she would not vacate 10 Circular Road under any circumstances.

The bungalow has remained at the centre of Bihar's political landscape for nearly two decades. It has served as a key political hub for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), with several important party activities being coordinated from the residence.

The Lalu family is also believed to share a strong emotional attachment to the bungalow, making Rabri Devi reluctant to leave the premises.

Bungalow Reallocated By Government