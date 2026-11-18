ETV Bharat / state

Reshuffle In Karnataka Police: R. Hitendra Appointed Bengaluru Police Commissioner As City Police Unit Split Into 5 Zones

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has ordered a major administrative reshuffle in the state police department, transferring 32 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and bringing significant changes to the Bengaluru city police administration.

R. Hitendra, who was serving as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, has been appointed as the new Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, replacing Seemant Kumar Singh, who has been transferred as ADGP of the Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services.

The Congress government has also restructured Bengaluru's police administration into five zones and appointed separate police commissioners for each zone.

Five zonal police commissioners appointed

Labhu Ram has been appointed Commissioner of Police for Central Bengaluru, Dr P.S. Harsha for East Bengaluru, Vikas Kumar Vikas for West Bengaluru and Dr MB Boralingaiah for North Bengaluru. C. Vamshi Krishna, who has been appointed Joint Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru Administration, will also hold additional charge as the Commissioner of Police for South Bengaluru.

Senior IPS officer Hemant M. Nimbalkar, who was awaiting a new posting, has been appointed Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru Traffic. He has also been given additional charge as Commissioner of the upgraded Anti-Rowdy Squad. He will oversee the city's crime control measures and monitoring of rowdy activities under the supervision of the Chief Police Commissioner.

Changes in senior police positions

Several changes have also been made to key positions in the state police department. Brijay Kumar Singh, who was serving as ADGP, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been appointed ADGP, Law and Order. Manish Kharbikar, who was ADGP, Lokayukta, has been transferred as ADGP, Communications, Logistics and Modernisation. S. Murugan, who was holding the latter post, has been appointed ADGP, Lokayukta.

N. Shashikumar has been transferred as Inspector General of Police (IGP), Western Range, Mangaluru, while Anupam Agarwal has been appointed IGP, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP).

Dr Sharanappa SD., who was serving as Commissioner of Police, Kalaburagi, has been transferred as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Railways. Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain has been appointed the new Commissioner of Police, Kalaburagi.

New appointments to Bengaluru DCP posts