Reshuffle In Karnataka Police: R. Hitendra Appointed Bengaluru Police Commissioner As City Police Unit Split Into 5 Zones
The state government transfers 32 IPS officers, restructures Bengaluru police administration into five zones and appoints new officers to key state- and city-level positions.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 9:19 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has ordered a major administrative reshuffle in the state police department, transferring 32 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and bringing significant changes to the Bengaluru city police administration.
R. Hitendra, who was serving as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, has been appointed as the new Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, replacing Seemant Kumar Singh, who has been transferred as ADGP of the Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services.
The Congress government has also restructured Bengaluru's police administration into five zones and appointed separate police commissioners for each zone.
Five zonal police commissioners appointed
Labhu Ram has been appointed Commissioner of Police for Central Bengaluru, Dr P.S. Harsha for East Bengaluru, Vikas Kumar Vikas for West Bengaluru and Dr MB Boralingaiah for North Bengaluru. C. Vamshi Krishna, who has been appointed Joint Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru Administration, will also hold additional charge as the Commissioner of Police for South Bengaluru.
Senior IPS officer Hemant M. Nimbalkar, who was awaiting a new posting, has been appointed Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru Traffic. He has also been given additional charge as Commissioner of the upgraded Anti-Rowdy Squad. He will oversee the city's crime control measures and monitoring of rowdy activities under the supervision of the Chief Police Commissioner.
Changes in senior police positions
Several changes have also been made to key positions in the state police department. Brijay Kumar Singh, who was serving as ADGP, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been appointed ADGP, Law and Order. Manish Kharbikar, who was ADGP, Lokayukta, has been transferred as ADGP, Communications, Logistics and Modernisation. S. Murugan, who was holding the latter post, has been appointed ADGP, Lokayukta.
N. Shashikumar has been transferred as Inspector General of Police (IGP), Western Range, Mangaluru, while Anupam Agarwal has been appointed IGP, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP).
Dr Sharanappa SD., who was serving as Commissioner of Police, Kalaburagi, has been transferred as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Railways. Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain has been appointed the new Commissioner of Police, Kalaburagi.
New appointments to Bengaluru DCP posts
The government has also reshuffled several Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) across Bengaluru. Saidulu Adavath, who was serving as DCP, Whitefield, has been transferred as Superintendent of Police (SP), Internal Security Division. Srihari Babu BL has been appointed as the new DCP, Whitefield.
Chennabasavanna Langoti has been appointed DCP, Indiranagar; Nagesh DL as DCP, Yeshwanthpur; Yatheesh N as DCP, Kengeri; Ashok KV as DCP, Peenya; and Lakshmi Ganesh K. as DCP, Gandhinagar. Dr Geetha MS has been appointed DCP, East Bengaluru; Vikram Amate as DCP, North Bengaluru; and Ranjith Kumar Bhandaru as DCP, Administration.
There have also been changes in the traffic police administration. Dr Anoop A. Shetty has been appointed DCP, Traffic, East Division; Lokesh B. Jagalasur as DCP, Traffic, Central Division; and P.V. Sneha as DCP, Traffic, West Division.
Seemant Kumar Singh thanks police personnel and public
Meanwhile, outgoing Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh expressed gratitude to the police personnel, government, senior officers, media and the public for their support during his tenure.
With Bengaluru's police administration now divided into five zones and a new Chief Police Commissioner appointed, Singh said he would be remembered as the last Police Commissioner of undivided Bengaluru. He said his one-and-a-half-year tenure as Bengaluru Police Commissioner had been a satisfying experience.
"Every day in the police department brings new challenges. My entire team worked with commitment towards making policing more people-friendly. Although we faced several challenges, the cooperation of the public, senior officers, the government and the media helped us perform our duties effectively,” he said.
Singh acknowledged the contribution of the entire police force, from Joint Commissioners, Special Commissioners, DCPs, ACPs and inspectors to constables, Home Guards and Civil Defence personnel. “It is not possible for one individual to accomplish everything. Whatever we achieved was possible because of the collective efforts and support of the entire team,” he said, thanking the personnel who worked alongside him.
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