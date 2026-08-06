ETV Bharat / state

'Quite Neighbour Turns Criminal': Fugitive Arrested After 28 Years In Madhya Pradesh

Ashoknagar: A man, who was evading arrest in multiple criminal cases in Delhi and Haryana for nearly 28 years, was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district, police said.

The 53-year-old Rajendra Bairagi, alias Rajendra Singh Yadav, was apprehended by a team from the Delhi Crime Branch from the Mungaoli-Chanderi bypass of the district. Police said the arrest was possible due to meticulous surveillance, examination of old records, and a tipoff from sources on the ground that led investigators to his hideout.

Bairagi faces several cases, including attempted murder, theft and Arms Act violations in Delhi and Haryana, including the one filed in 1998 murder of a Haryana Police constable. He was declared a proclaimed offender by a Rohini court in 2008, nine years after he escaped from police custody while handcuffed.

According to police, Bairagi had lived in Mungaoli under a fake identity for nearly three decades and worked as an unregistered medical practitioner, earning the nickname “Dr. Jhatka.”

“He was involved in property dealing, contracting, and running a small clinic. His wife is employed in the Health Department, and the couple has two children,” they said.