Quick Commerce Emerges As Fastest-Growing Retail Format; Say Experts
According to Redseer Strategy Consultants, the sector has over 33 million monthly users across more than 150 cities.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 10:38 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s retail sector is undergoing a change with the rise of quick commerce. A hyperlocal delivery of groceries, medicines, and daily essentials within 30 minutes is an extension of online services. This is due to rising incomes, urban lifestyles, and a growing need for instant gratification.
According to Redseer Strategy Consultants, the sector has over 33 million monthly users across more than 150 cities. Unlike traditional e-commerce, which typically caters to planned purchases, quick commerce focuses on smaller and more frequent transactions. It has a network of “dark stores” also known as Wherehouse
Gen Z and Millennial consumers from upper-middle-class households with annual incomes more than Rs 12 lakh a year are its primary consumers. Consumer advocate Bejon Kumar Misra says that quick commerce is enhancing consumer choices but can also encourage “deceptive selling” and unnecessary purchases.
India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) data suggests that the online grocery purchases surged 80% in 2020 to Rs 23,951 crore. Since then, it has expanded nearly 24-fold to Rs 65,645 crore by FY25. Quick commerce now accounts for two-thirds of online grocery orders and around 10% of total e-retail spending. Consumer adoption has also seen a rise with an increase from 33% to 87% in recent years. Additionally, between 6% and 8% of purchases on these platforms are incremental.
One of the key impacts of quick commerce is the shift from pre-planned consumption to what Misra called as “on-demand living.” The ability to receive products almost instantly is changing the spending habits of people. While this may stimulate short-term economic activity, it could also weaken the traditional Indian culture of savings.
Apart from consumer behaviour, quick commerce is also disrupting the traditional retail ecosystem, especially the neighbourhood kirana stores that have long been the backbone of Indian commerce. These stores provide more than just goods, they offer informal credit, personalised service, and a sense of community. Experts say that the rise of app-based, algorithm-driven commerce could weaken these social and economic ties.
At the same time, quick commerce is estimated to account for 10% of total branded retail sales by 2030, which is up from 1% in 2024. According to Redseer Strategy Consultants, the platform combines the consumer engagement of general trade with the operational control of e-commerce, which creates a hybrid model with special strategies. Brands are using quick commerce as a platform for experimentation.
To succeed in this ecosystem, companies are adopting strategies such as hyperlocalisation, premiumisation, and targeted promotions during peak demand periods. Investments in influencer marketing, on-platform advertising, and gamified experiences are also helping brands enhance visibility and build customer loyalty.
Read More: