ETV Bharat / state

Quick Commerce Emerges As Fastest-Growing Retail Format; Say Experts

New Delhi: India’s retail sector is undergoing a change with the rise of quick commerce. A hyperlocal delivery of groceries, medicines, and daily essentials within 30 minutes is an extension of online services. This is due to rising incomes, urban lifestyles, and a growing need for instant gratification.

According to Redseer Strategy Consultants, the sector has over 33 million monthly users across more than 150 cities. Unlike traditional e-commerce, which typically caters to planned purchases, quick commerce focuses on smaller and more frequent transactions. It has a network of “dark stores” also known as Wherehouse

Gen Z and Millennial consumers from upper-middle-class households with annual incomes more than Rs 12 lakh a year are its primary consumers. Consumer advocate Bejon Kumar Misra says that quick commerce is enhancing consumer choices but can also encourage “deceptive selling” and unnecessary purchases.

India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) data suggests that the online grocery purchases surged 80% in 2020 to Rs 23,951 crore. Since then, it has expanded nearly 24-fold to Rs 65,645 crore by FY25. Quick commerce now accounts for two-thirds of online grocery orders and around 10% of total e-retail spending. Consumer adoption has also seen a rise with an increase from 33% to 87% in recent years. Additionally, between 6% and 8% of purchases on these platforms are incremental.