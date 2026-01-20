ETV Bharat / state

Quick Action During Golden Hour: Bengaluru Police Recover Rs 2.16 Crore From Fraudsters' Account

Bengaluru: The Cyber ​​Crime Police of CCB have succeeded in recovering Rs 2.16 crores, which was stolen through email spoofing, and returning it to the beneficiaries. The money was recovered in a swift operation during the golden hour, making it the highest recovery in the country, police said..

A company named Group Pharma had a business relationship with Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Reddy's Laboratories. Fraudsters, who were based in Nigeria and had opened a fake email account in the name of Group Pharma in February last year, contacted Reddy's Laboratories. Believing that the email might have come from a genuine email ID, Reddy's Laboratories paid Rs 2.16 crore to the account suggested by the fraudsters. However, it was later revealed that the money had been deposited in a fake bank account.

Immediately, within the golden hour period, the representatives of Group Pharma filed a complaint with the Cyber ​​Crime Station of the CCB. The police, who were alerted immediately, were able to freeze the Gujarat-based bank account where the money was paid. Later, the legal process was completed in the court and the entire amount of Rs 2.16 crore was returned, the police said.