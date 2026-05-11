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Chhattisgarh: 7 Chitals Dead In 9 Months In Khondra Forest Due To Water Scarcity, Stray Dog Attacks

Villagers claimed the latest chital died after being attacked by stray dogs while moving towards human settlements in search of water.

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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 11, 2026 at 3:58 PM IST

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Bilaspur: Concerns over wildlife safety have intensified in the Khondra forest under the Sipat area of Bilaspur district after the carcass of another chital (spotted deer) was found on Friday. With nearly seven chitals dying in the last nine months, locals have accused the forest department of failing to ensure adequate conservation and protection measures.

According to villagers and tourists, the body of a male chital was spotted inside the Khondra forest area, following which forest officials reached the spot. However, residents alleged that the department has failed to maintain proper surveillance and timely protection arrangements in the forest region.

Locals said wild animals, especially chitals, are increasingly venturing into nearby villages due to severe water scarcity inside the forest during the peak summer season. Villagers claimed the latest chital died after being attacked by stray dogs while moving towards human settlements in search of water. They alleged that similar dog attacks have led to the deaths of around seven chitals in the past nine months.

About one-and-a-half months ago, a pregnant female chital was also killed in a similar incident in the Sonthi area.

Villagers also alleged that the Khondra forest is gradually turning into a safe haven for poachers. According to residents, hunters from outside areas frequently enter the forest during late-night hours, but effective patrolling and strict action by the forest department remain absent. They further claimed that several wildlife-related incidents are allegedly suppressed and only formal action is taken in cases that become publicly known.

Divisional Forest Officer, Neeraj Kumar, said inadequate water availability inside the forests was forcing wildlife to move towards villages. "Due to lack of adequate water sources inside the forest, wild animals are wandering towards village areas. A chital coming from the Khondra forest side was attacked by dogs. Proposals have been prepared for developing ponds inside the forest and work will begin soon," he said.

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Deer Deaths in Chhattisgarh's Sarguja: Four Suspended, AAP Seeks Probe

TAGGED:

KHONDHRA FOREST
7 CHITALS DEAD IN 9 MONTHS
VILLAGERS BLAME FOREST DEPT
NO WATER DOG ATTACKS
WILDIFE SAFETY IN KHONDHRA FOREST

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