ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: 7 Chitals Dead In 9 Months In Khondra Forest Due To Water Scarcity, Stray Dog Attacks

Bilaspur: Concerns over wildlife safety have intensified in the Khondra forest under the Sipat area of Bilaspur district after the carcass of another chital (spotted deer) was found on Friday. With nearly seven chitals dying in the last nine months, locals have accused the forest department of failing to ensure adequate conservation and protection measures.

According to villagers and tourists, the body of a male chital was spotted inside the Khondra forest area, following which forest officials reached the spot. However, residents alleged that the department has failed to maintain proper surveillance and timely protection arrangements in the forest region.