Questions Galore Over Scabies Outbreak At MLA's Orphanage In Dhanbad
MLA Mathura Mahato said a team of doctors has been sent again to provide "proper treatment" to the children, reports Narendra Nishad.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
Dhanbad: An outbreak of scabies has been reported at a residential school for orphans in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district. What makes the scenario more serious is that one of the suffering children was recently sent to his relative’s house by the school authorities without informing the relative. Since the relative was not at home, the child was left to wander in the locality.
The matter pertains to Pemia Rishikesh orphanage of Pokhariya in East Tundi block, where 40 out of the 50 children have been found to be suffering from scabies. The orphanage is run by JMM Tundi MLA Mathura Mahato and is named after his parents. The disease outbreak has raised serious questions about the care facilities and the security arrangements for the children.
The school's warden, Upendra Sharma, disclosed, “Doctors were called in to treat the children and medicines were provided. Despite this, many children continue to suffer from this problem.”
It is learnt that amid the wave of illness, a nine-year-old boy was sent to a relative's home after his condition worsened on Friday. It is alleged that a child was deputed to drop the sick boy at the relative’s house. Since the house was found locked, the boy was left there with no other place to go.
The child's guardian, Bablu Marandi, said that he had gone to Ranchi for his own medical treatment. Upon returning at around 10 pm, he came to know that the child had been left to wander around. He contacted the warden and began searching for the child, who was located only the next morning at someone's house in the locality.
This incident has raised questions about the entire process of sending children to their relatives and their safety.
“Joseph was very distressed by the itching and was crying constantly. Upon the advice of the staff, it was decided to send him to his guardian. The child was taken home by another child, but they were unaware that the house was locked and no one was present,” said Upendra.
It is being pointed out that the warden should have at least intimated Bablu that he was sending the child over to his place, as taking care of so many ill children was proving to be difficult.
When contacted, legislator Mathura said that he was aware of the problem of children suffering from scabies. “A team of doctors visited the school last week and provided medication to the children,” he said.
He added that a team of doctors has been sent again to provide proper treatment to the children. He claimed that after receiving medication, the children will recover gradually.
Observers say that while there has been talk of sending a team of doctors to treat the children, the issue isn't limited to just medicines. Regular monitoring, hygiene and safe care are also essential for the children suffering from the illness. Before sending a child to a relative's home, it's important to ensure that a responsible person is present and the child can be safely handed over to them.
There are several questions that need to be addressed. The most prominent one is who is responsible for the health and safety of the children living in orphanages? It is felt that there is a need to review the care system in such facilities.
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