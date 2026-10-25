ETV Bharat / state

Questions Galore Over Scabies Outbreak At MLA's Orphanage In Dhanbad

Dhanbad: An outbreak of scabies has been reported at a residential school for orphans in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district. What makes the scenario more serious is that one of the suffering children was recently sent to his relative’s house by the school authorities without informing the relative. Since the relative was not at home, the child was left to wander in the locality.

The matter pertains to Pemia Rishikesh orphanage of Pokhariya in East Tundi block, where 40 out of the 50 children have been found to be suffering from scabies. The orphanage is run by JMM Tundi MLA Mathura Mahato and is named after his parents. The disease outbreak has raised serious questions about the care facilities and the security arrangements for the children.

The school's warden, Upendra Sharma, disclosed, “Doctors were called in to treat the children and medicines were provided. Despite this, many children continue to suffer from this problem.”

It is learnt that amid the wave of illness, a nine-year-old boy was sent to a relative's home after his condition worsened on Friday. It is alleged that a child was deputed to drop the sick boy at the relative’s house. Since the house was found locked, the boy was left there with no other place to go.

The child's guardian, Bablu Marandi, said that he had gone to Ranchi for his own medical treatment. Upon returning at around 10 pm, he came to know that the child had been left to wander around. He contacted the warden and began searching for the child, who was located only the next morning at someone's house in the locality.

This incident has raised questions about the entire process of sending children to their relatives and their safety.