Queen Mary School Celebrates 150 Years; Shabana Azmi Flies Down To Perform 'Broken Images'

Mumbai: Actor Shabana Azmi has been shooting for an English film in Worcestershire in the United Kingdom since November and was to come to the Queen Mary School (QMS), her alma mater, to join their celebrations. The film schedule changed, but not her commitment. It has to be special if she flew down on December 10, to make it in time for the school sesquicentennial celebrations at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA). She performed 'Broken Images,' a play that was directed by the late Alque Padamsee and left immediately for the airport to report for her shoot in England.

Much to the delight of the Queen Marians Shabana said, "I would never have missed tonight's performance for anything in this world. Once a Queen Marian, always a Queen Marian," and began to sing the school song, as everyone in the audience rose up to join her.

150 years celebration of Queen Mary School was held in Mumbai (ETV Bharat)

The evening at NCPA had a talk by journalist and author, Shobhaa De, another ex-student, who said being a rebel in school made her formidable. "The school taught me discipline, and most of all, I learned the Queen's English in this institution."

The alumni association organised a choir, a fashion show by Shaina NC and a talk moderated by the founder of Jamaat Art Gallery, Pravina Mecklai, with Dr Shirin Irani (consultant of women's health issues), swimmer Persis Madan Vacha, Devita Saraf (founder of Vu Television) and Rea Dandiwala, a corporate lawyer.

Principal Grace Swarnalatha Mathias told ETV Bharat, "The school's history as published states that in 1875, a British physician employed in India informed Lady Kinnaird that the country's female death rate was high when he travelled to England. This was caused by India's veil system and the belief held by Indian women that no male physician should treat them if they become unwell. He had said the illness would worsen and ultimately result in death."

Lady Kinnaird believed that educating Indian girls and producing doctors from them was the answer, and she and her husband assisted in gathering money. According to Mathias, a school under the Zenana Bible and Medical Mission, with the assistance of two English women, one of whom was Harriet Butt, was started.