Queen Mary School Celebrates 150 Years; Shabana Azmi Flies Down To Perform 'Broken Images'
Queen Mary School is located in South Mumbai, and among the notable alumni are Azmi and Shobhaa De.
Published : December 12, 2025 at 5:05 PM IST
Mumbai: Actor Shabana Azmi has been shooting for an English film in Worcestershire in the United Kingdom since November and was to come to the Queen Mary School (QMS), her alma mater, to join their celebrations. The film schedule changed, but not her commitment. It has to be special if she flew down on December 10, to make it in time for the school sesquicentennial celebrations at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA). She performed 'Broken Images,' a play that was directed by the late Alque Padamsee and left immediately for the airport to report for her shoot in England.
Much to the delight of the Queen Marians Shabana said, "I would never have missed tonight's performance for anything in this world. Once a Queen Marian, always a Queen Marian," and began to sing the school song, as everyone in the audience rose up to join her.
The evening at NCPA had a talk by journalist and author, Shobhaa De, another ex-student, who said being a rebel in school made her formidable. "The school taught me discipline, and most of all, I learned the Queen's English in this institution."
The alumni association organised a choir, a fashion show by Shaina NC and a talk moderated by the founder of Jamaat Art Gallery, Pravina Mecklai, with Dr Shirin Irani (consultant of women's health issues), swimmer Persis Madan Vacha, Devita Saraf (founder of Vu Television) and Rea Dandiwala, a corporate lawyer.
Principal Grace Swarnalatha Mathias told ETV Bharat, "The school's history as published states that in 1875, a British physician employed in India informed Lady Kinnaird that the country's female death rate was high when he travelled to England. This was caused by India's veil system and the belief held by Indian women that no male physician should treat them if they become unwell. He had said the illness would worsen and ultimately result in death."
Lady Kinnaird believed that educating Indian girls and producing doctors from them was the answer, and she and her husband assisted in gathering money. According to Mathias, a school under the Zenana Bible and Medical Mission, with the assistance of two English women, one of whom was Harriet Butt, was started.
The QMS began with three girl students - Shevantibai Nikambe, Sundarbai Pawar, and Gurubai Karmarkar. The school started in a bungalow at Mumbai Central, and was called 'Bombay Indian Female Normal School'. The school was shifted to Lamington Road and renamed to Girgaum Girls Hayakulam. However, the school's name was changed to Queen Mary School in 1914 with Queen Mary's consent after she visited in 1911.
This school has an illustrious alumnae, which include the late Suraiya, Nargis Dutt, Azim Premjee's wife, Yasmin Premjee, Shabana Azmi, Shobha De, Sooni Taraporewala, Vacha, business leaders Urvi Piramal, Devita Saraf and Kalpana Singhania.
The school is surrounded by history, which includes the Congress House, where Mahatma Gandhi stayed during the freedom movement. There is a hall named after Barrister Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Right next to it is a Congress bar and opposite it stands the dilapidated Mumbai Sangeet Kalak Mandal. This was allotted by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to rehabilitate nauch girls and mujrawalis from North India. However, that situation later took a different turn as it turned into a red light area. Five feet away stands this institution. A story similar to this school was depicted in Gangubai Kathiawad, a Hindi film. This, however, never daunted the school and the students.
"There were many more Gangubais that we saw at an extremely young age. It exposed us to the realities very early and helped prepare us for life. There were some unique aspects about our school that were not seen among the others in the city. Ours may have been the only school where parents had to register the girl's name the day she was born. This school has taught us a lot, which helped us become more aware and empathetic humans," said Deepa Mehta, an ex-student.
The QMS had girls excelling in academics and sports. This institution remained open come rain or storm. A swimmer, Anahita Havaldar, fondly remembers, "Our school was never shut, and it taught us discipline. We had to get to school every single day. As a swimmer, I would go for practice before and after school and of course, focus on the curriculum. It taught me discipline and to be punctual. Values like these, empathy and kindness were taught to us in different ways."
The history of the school was to never shut. The alumnae remember remained open even during the 1982 Bombay Police Riots, and many girls even walked to school. "The records show, way before, this school had remained open even Bombay plague epidemic of 1896, when much of the city was closed," said Mathias.
The sesquicentennial celebrations will conclude on Friday with Founders Day celebrations, where Shobhaa De will be the chief guest and a concert will be put up by alumni, parents, students and staff.
