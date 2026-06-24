Quarterly Tax Cut To Bring Hundreds Of Tourist Buses Back To Andhra Pradesh
The tax has been reduced from Rs 4,000 per seat to Rs 2,500 per seat, following repeated requests by the state private bus owners' association.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 5:46 PM IST
Amaravati: With the state cabinet's approval of a substantial reduction in the quarterly tax, hundreds of tourist buses registered in neighbouring states are expected to return to Andhra Pradesh. The tax has been reduced from Rs 4,000 per seat to Rs 2,500 per seat, a move aimed at encouraging operators to re-register their vehicles in Andhra.
For years, many private travel operators had opted to register their buses in states such as Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha due to the comparatively lower tax burden. After paying the 'home tax' in those states, operators obtained an All India Tourist Permit (AITP) from the Centre, enabling them to run services in Andhra Pradesh and other neighbouring states.
Officials said many of these buses rarely visited the states where they are registered. In several cases, annual fitness certificates were reportedly obtained through intermediaries, making it difficult for authorities to verify compliance with safety and regulatory standards.
The Andhra Pradesh Private Bus Operators' Association had repeatedly urged the state government to reduce the quarterly tax, assuring authorities that operators would shift their registrations back to the state if the levy was lowered.
Acting on this request, the transport department proposed a reduction of Rs 1,500 per seat in the quarterly tax. The proposal was approved during the cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
Transport officials estimate that the revised tax structure could encourage more than 500 buses to return to Andhra for fresh registrations. Besides improving regulatory oversight, the move is also expected to increase state revenue through 'home tax' collections and ensure better monitoring of vehicle fitness and compliance.
Welcoming the decision, Association representatives met Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy at the state secretariat to thank him for his efforts in securing the tax reduction. Association president Gautam Kiran, vice-president KVR Nani, secretary Rambabu, and other members expressed their appreciation and celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake.
The Association said the decision would provide significant relief to bus operators, encourage more vehicles to be registered within the state, and strengthen the transport sector while benefiting both operators and the government.
Also Read