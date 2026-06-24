ETV Bharat / state

Quarterly Tax Cut To Bring Hundreds Of Tourist Buses Back To Andhra Pradesh

Representatives of the Andhra Pradesh Private Bus Operators' Association celebrate the cabinet decision with Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy at the state secretariat. ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: With the state cabinet's approval of a substantial reduction in the quarterly tax, hundreds of tourist buses registered in neighbouring states are expected to return to Andhra Pradesh. The tax has been reduced from Rs 4,000 per seat to Rs 2,500 per seat, a move aimed at encouraging operators to re-register their vehicles in Andhra.

For years, many private travel operators had opted to register their buses in states such as Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha due to the comparatively lower tax burden. After paying the 'home tax' in those states, operators obtained an All India Tourist Permit (AITP) from the Centre, enabling them to run services in Andhra Pradesh and other neighbouring states.

Officials said many of these buses rarely visited the states where they are registered. In several cases, annual fitness certificates were reportedly obtained through intermediaries, making it difficult for authorities to verify compliance with safety and regulatory standards.

The Andhra Pradesh Private Bus Operators' Association had repeatedly urged the state government to reduce the quarterly tax, assuring authorities that operators would shift their registrations back to the state if the levy was lowered.