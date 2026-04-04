ETV Bharat / state

Quantum And AI Innovation Centre To Be Established In Amaravati; Capacity Building Initiatives To Be Undertaken

Amaravati: With an aim to position Andhra Pradesh as a leader in Quantum and AI technologies, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has initiated a Quantum and AI Innovation Centre (QAIC) at the Amaravati Quantum Valley.

The primary objectives of the QAIC over the next three years include developing 100 Quantum-AI algorithms and use cases; training 5,000 students to become experts in writing Quantum algorithms; providing training in Quantum technology to over 600 faculty members; facilitating the launch of 100 startups; publishing 100 research papers; securing over 100 patents; and forging partnerships with more than 50 industries.

Oversight Body

An advisory committee, comprising four to six experts from industry, startups, and educational institutions, will be constituted to oversee this initiative. A Governing Council will be constituted under the chairmanship of the Director of the Amaravati Quantum Valley Mission, with members including professors from public and private universities and colleges, representatives from IBM, and four representatives drawn from the 380 Quantum Innovation Cells located across the state.

Currently, the Innovation Centre operates from Medha Towers in Gannavaram in Amaravati, and once the construction of the Quantum Valley building is completed, it will function from the facility.

365 Hours of Quantum Credits Per Year

As of now, organizations like IBM, which offer quantum computing, charge a specific fee per minute for the usage of their quantum computers. Currently, if a user purchases a block of 5,400 minutes at one time, IBM charges $48 per minute. This allocated time must be utilized within one year. For those requiring shorter durations, such as 10 or 20 minutes, IBM charges a rate of $96 per minute. The time allocated in this minute-by-minute manner is referred to as "Quantum Credits." IBM will likely apply these same pricing rates to the 133-qubit Heron processor quantum computer being established in Amaravati.

The deal between Amaravati Quantum Valley and IBM allows utilization of the quantum computer located in Amaravati free of charge for one hour per day. The quantum credits provided free of charge by IBM will be utilized to run algorithms developed by the QAIC and to prepare use cases. While leveraging the free access time provided by IBM, additional quantum credits will be purchased if necessary.

With Selected Professors