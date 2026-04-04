Quantum And AI Innovation Centre To Be Established In Amaravati; Capacity Building Initiatives To Be Undertaken
The upcoming Quantum and AI Innovation Centre at the Amaravati Quantum Valley will offer training to students and faculty, apart from free Quantum Computing hours.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Amaravati: With an aim to position Andhra Pradesh as a leader in Quantum and AI technologies, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has initiated a Quantum and AI Innovation Centre (QAIC) at the Amaravati Quantum Valley.
The primary objectives of the QAIC over the next three years include developing 100 Quantum-AI algorithms and use cases; training 5,000 students to become experts in writing Quantum algorithms; providing training in Quantum technology to over 600 faculty members; facilitating the launch of 100 startups; publishing 100 research papers; securing over 100 patents; and forging partnerships with more than 50 industries.
Oversight Body
An advisory committee, comprising four to six experts from industry, startups, and educational institutions, will be constituted to oversee this initiative. A Governing Council will be constituted under the chairmanship of the Director of the Amaravati Quantum Valley Mission, with members including professors from public and private universities and colleges, representatives from IBM, and four representatives drawn from the 380 Quantum Innovation Cells located across the state.
Currently, the Innovation Centre operates from Medha Towers in Gannavaram in Amaravati, and once the construction of the Quantum Valley building is completed, it will function from the facility.
365 Hours of Quantum Credits Per Year
As of now, organizations like IBM, which offer quantum computing, charge a specific fee per minute for the usage of their quantum computers. Currently, if a user purchases a block of 5,400 minutes at one time, IBM charges $48 per minute. This allocated time must be utilized within one year. For those requiring shorter durations, such as 10 or 20 minutes, IBM charges a rate of $96 per minute. The time allocated in this minute-by-minute manner is referred to as "Quantum Credits." IBM will likely apply these same pricing rates to the 133-qubit Heron processor quantum computer being established in Amaravati.
The deal between Amaravati Quantum Valley and IBM allows utilization of the quantum computer located in Amaravati free of charge for one hour per day. The quantum credits provided free of charge by IBM will be utilized to run algorithms developed by the QAIC and to prepare use cases. While leveraging the free access time provided by IBM, additional quantum credits will be purchased if necessary.
With Selected Professors
At QAIC, selected faculty members from various government and private universities and colleges across the state, along with startup companies and representatives from 380 Quantum Innovation Cells located statewide, are being brought on board as partners. Professors from diverse disciplines, including Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry, are being appointed for this initiative. A workshop was recently conducted with these professors.
Professors operating under the aegis of the Innovation Center are presented with problem statements, challenges brought forward by government organizations and industries. They are tasked with collaborating with their students to devise solutions for these problems and to develop practical "use cases." Initially, a preliminary algorithm is drafted and executed on a simulator running on conventional computers. If the results prove promising, the full-scale algorithm is then executed on a quantum computer.
In addition to providing "Quantum Credits," the professors receive specialized training in these advanced technologies. The centre also extends support for the establishment of Quantum Labs within their respective universities and colleges. Through these professors, students are trained and actively encouraged to establish their own startups. Ultimately, the objective is to establish a comprehensive ecosystem for quantum technologies within the state. A Use Case for 108 Ambulances
Plans are underway to develop 100 Quantum-AI algorithms and use cases for priority sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, transportation, materials science, and finance.
When an algorithm is designed to address specific challenges faced by the public sector, the private sector, or various industries, and a solution is subsequently derived using a quantum computer, it is referred to as a "use case."
The NTR Vaidya Seva Trust has requested the development of a specific use case to determine the optimal locations for deploying 108 ambulance vehicles, thereby enabling faster and more efficient service delivery to the public.
The Innovation Centre will formulate this use case by analyzing comprehensive data, including the volume of calls received over the past three years, the average response time (how quickly an ambulance reaches a location after a call is received), and whether hospital beds and doctors are available and ready by the time the ambulance arrives at the facility.
We Must Be the Ones to Provide Services Globally
"Simply bringing a quantum computer and installing it in Amaravati serves no purpose. We must instead develop the necessary ecosystem and capabilities to effectively utilize the technology and derive tangible benefits from it. We need to prepare our faculty members and students accordingly. Our goal is to evolve to a level where, wherever in the world quantum services are required, we are the ones providing them. Our specific objective is to be ready with at least 25 algorithms by the time the quantum computer arrives in Amaravati," said C.V. Sridhar, Mission Director, Amaravati Quantum Valley