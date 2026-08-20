Python Under Vande Bharat Express In Haridwar Sparks Panic
Shishpal Singh, Range Officer of the Haridwar Forest Division, said the python was released into the forest after safe rescue.
By PTI
Published : August 20, 2026 at 11:55 PM IST|
Updated : August 21, 2026 at 12:08 AM IST
Haridwar: Panic spread at Haridwar Railway Station on Thursday when the cleaning staff of the Vande Bharat Express spotted a python trying to slither inside a coach.
According to officials, the Dehradun-bound train had arrived at the station's 'washing line' around 9 am and was slated to depart for Dehradun around 6 pm following cleaning and maintenance.
However, around noon, staff members spotted a massive python, about 10 feet long, slithering beneath the train and near a coach.
The staff immediately alerted the Forest Department, which dispatched a team from the Haridwar Forest Range.
After a strenuous two-hour operation, the python was rescued. Shishpal Singh, Range Officer of the Haridwar Forest Division, said the python was released into the forest.