ETV Bharat / state

Python Under Vande Bharat Express In Haridwar Sparks Panic

Haridwar: Panic spread at Haridwar Railway Station on Thursday when the cleaning staff of the Vande Bharat Express spotted a python trying to slither inside a coach.

According to officials, the Dehradun-bound train had arrived at the station's 'washing line' around 9 am and was slated to depart for Dehradun around 6 pm following cleaning and maintenance.

However, around noon, staff members spotted a massive python, about 10 feet long, slithering beneath the train and near a coach.