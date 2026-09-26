ETV Bharat / state

Python In The Pot: Three Arrested In Keralam's Thrissur For Catching, Cooking And Eating Protected Snake

Jinson Jose, 36, Jishnu, 30, and Vivek, 30, all residents of Cherukunnu near Mannamangalam and representational image of python.. ( ETV Bharat )

Thrissur (Keralam): What could have been a routine snake-rescue call turned into a wildlife offence in Thrissur, with three men allegedly catching a large python, cutting it into pieces, cooking it and eating the meat.

The incident occurred in the Mannamangalam area of Thrissur, where the Forest Department arrested Jinson Jose, 36, Jishnu, 30, and Vivek, 30, all residents of Cherukunnu near Mannamangalam.

According to Forest Department officials, the snake was spotted near the accused’s house on Friday night. Instead of informing forest officials or a licensed snake handler, the men allegedly caught it alive. The snake was subsequently cut into pieces, cooked and consumed along with friends, officials said.

Acting on information about the incident, a team from the Mannamangalam Forest Station conducted an inspection and took the three men into custody. The operation was led by Mannamangalam Forest Station Deputy Range Forest Officer M Shahajahan, along with officers S Rajesh, T U Rajkumar, K S Anilkumar, K A Salim, M R Rahul Shankar, and P V Ammini.

Forest officials said evidence connected with the alleged killing and consumption of the snake was recovered during the inquiry.

The three accused were taken before the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) and subjected to medical examination before being produced before the court.

Forest Department To Complete Inquiry

Forest officials said the accused are not known to be habitual offenders and that no previous criminal cases have been registered against them, according to the preliminary information available to the department.

Rajkumar T U said the arrested men were being taken through the prescribed legal procedure and would be handed over to the judicial system after being produced before the court. If judicial custody is ordered, those remanded by the court are lodged in viyyur Jail.

The department is expected to complete its preliminary inquiry, establish the species involved and determine the final sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act to be invoked. If the investigation reveals any separate offence falling within the jurisdiction of the police, further action may also follow.

DFO Warns Against Killing Protected Snakes

K G Jayakrishnan, Senior Superintendent at the Thrissur Divisional Forest Office, told ETV Bharat on Saturday that the incident should not be viewed as a trivial case of catching and eating a snake.