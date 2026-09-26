Python In The Pot: Three Arrested In Keralam's Thrissur For Catching, Cooking And Eating Protected Snake
Acting on information about the incident, a team from the Mannamangalam Forest Station conducted an inspection and took Jinson Jose, Jishnu And Vivek into custody.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST|
Updated : September 26, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST
Thrissur (Keralam): What could have been a routine snake-rescue call turned into a wildlife offence in Thrissur, with three men allegedly catching a large python, cutting it into pieces, cooking it and eating the meat.
The incident occurred in the Mannamangalam area of Thrissur, where the Forest Department arrested Jinson Jose, 36, Jishnu, 30, and Vivek, 30, all residents of Cherukunnu near Mannamangalam.
According to Forest Department officials, the snake was spotted near the accused’s house on Friday night. Instead of informing forest officials or a licensed snake handler, the men allegedly caught it alive. The snake was subsequently cut into pieces, cooked and consumed along with friends, officials said.
Acting on information about the incident, a team from the Mannamangalam Forest Station conducted an inspection and took the three men into custody. The operation was led by Mannamangalam Forest Station Deputy Range Forest Officer M Shahajahan, along with officers S Rajesh, T U Rajkumar, K S Anilkumar, K A Salim, M R Rahul Shankar, and P V Ammini.
Forest officials said evidence connected with the alleged killing and consumption of the snake was recovered during the inquiry.
The three accused were taken before the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) and subjected to medical examination before being produced before the court.
Forest Department To Complete Inquiry
Forest officials said the accused are not known to be habitual offenders and that no previous criminal cases have been registered against them, according to the preliminary information available to the department.
Rajkumar T U said the arrested men were being taken through the prescribed legal procedure and would be handed over to the judicial system after being produced before the court. If judicial custody is ordered, those remanded by the court are lodged in viyyur Jail.
The department is expected to complete its preliminary inquiry, establish the species involved and determine the final sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act to be invoked. If the investigation reveals any separate offence falling within the jurisdiction of the police, further action may also follow.
DFO Warns Against Killing Protected Snakes
K G Jayakrishnan, Senior Superintendent at the Thrissur Divisional Forest Office, told ETV Bharat on Saturday that the incident should not be viewed as a trivial case of catching and eating a snake.
He warned that protected snakes receive legal protection under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and that killing a protected wild animal can attract serious criminal proceedings.
The python is among the protected species listed under the Wildlife (Protection) Act. The Act's Schedule I provisions specifically cover pythons of the genus Python.
Pythons are large non-venomous snakes that form part of the natural ecosystem by preying on other animals. Forest officials stressed that members of the public should not attempt to kill or consume snakes found near homes, but should immediately alert the Forest Department or authorised snake rescuers.
Three To Seven Years' Jail If Offence Is Proved
The alleged offence could carry a significant punishment if the snake is established as a Schedule I protected species and the charges are proved in court.
Under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, an offence involving a Schedule I animal, or meat or other animal articles derived from such an animal, is punishable with imprisonment of not less than three years and up to seven years, along with a minimum fine of ₹25,000. For a second or subsequent offence of the specified nature, the minimum fine is ₹1 lakh, while the imprisonment remains between three and seven years.
The court can also order forfeiture of the animal, meat, traps, tools, vehicles or other articles used in the commission of the offence, where the law permits.
The DFO official described the alleged offence as non-bailable. However, the precise question of bail will be governed by the applicable provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and criminal procedure, and will ultimately be decided by the court. The Act contains special conditions concerning bail in certain Schedule I cases.
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