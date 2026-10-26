ETV Bharat / state

'Under The Hood': Python Enters Car Engine Bay In Haryana's Ambala; Rescued After Three Hour Operation

A few locals wandering on the street after a relaxed Sunday were shocked to see the uninvited guest in the area. As a commotion ensued, the python slithered into the bonnet of a vehicle parked on the roadside.

It led to a three-hour long operation to take out the python from the car. A team of forest department arrived at the spot and popped open the car's bonnet. The personnel then removed the car's battery to free the intruder. Forest officials said the python was stuck in the car's engine and it was impossible to take it out without causing any harm.

A mechanic was then called to the spot. He took out the car's battery and also opened some engine parts to facilitate the python's rescue. A forest official said the team's priority was to ensure that the python was not harmed during the rescue operation. "Pythons are not found in Ambala. It is possible that the python came in the car which arrived at Ambala from Shimla in Himachal Pradesh," said Bharat, a member of the Wildlife Department.