Uttarakhand: NHAI, PWD Responds To Protests Against Felling 3,000 Trees For Highway, Says Project Complies With Legal, Environmental Procedures
Says widening of Dehradun-Rishikesh highway between Bhaniawala and Rishikesh at Saat Mod is essential, given the increasing traffic load, road safety requirements, and future needs.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Dehradun: Amid ongoing protests against the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plan to fell 3,000 trees to widen the Dehradun-Rishikesh highway between Bhaniawala and Rishikesh, specifically the 'Saat Mod' (Seven Bends) section, Public Works Department (PWD) secretary Pankaj Pandey has issued a statement, clarifying that this project is not the result of a hasty decision, but is proceeding after full compliance with all legal and environmental procedures. The NHAI has also provided a clarification on the matter.
Speaking to ETV Bharat in response to ongoing protests by environmentalists and locals, Pandey said whenever forest land is acquired or utilised for a road construction project, the process is carried out in accordance with the Forest Conservation Act, and guidelines and regulations issued periodically by the Government of India are strictly followed.
The 'Saat Mod' road widening project has also been advanced in compliance with these established procedures. The process of transferring forest land for the Dehradun-Rishikesh road widening was completed first. Several individuals had raised objections regarding the project. The matter even reached the courts, where various parties raised multiple issues concerning the project.
When the case reached the High Court, the objectors presented their concerns regarding environmental impact, the effect on forest areas, and other related aspects. The department, in turn, submitted detailed responses and necessary documents addressing all these points. "The court expressed satisfaction with the facts and responses submitted by the department, following which the project process moved forward," said Pandey.
He added that the objective of the government and the department is not merely road construction, but also maintaining a balance between development and environmental conservation. Guided by this approach, the work is being carried out with due regard for all regulations and legal provisions.
He added that the department would continue to proceed in accordance with the guidelines of the Court and the GoI.
Pandey also responded to concerns raised regarding the felling of trees and the potential impact on biodiversity in the 'Saat Mod' area. "All aspects related to environmental conservation have been incorporated into the project's Detailed Project Report (DPR). Any provisions outlined in the DPR regarding wildlife corridors, structural design, safety measures, or other environmental recommendations will be strictly adhered to," he said.
He also said that during the project's implementation, all technical and environmental provisions recommended by relevant agencies and experts would be enforced. This approach aims to minimize the impact on the region's ecology and wildlife while carrying out development work.
NHAI has clarified that the government maintains that road widening is essential, given the increasing traffic load, road safety requirements, and future needs. While voices both opposing and supporting the project are emerging, the PWD asserted that the entire process is being conducted in compliance with the law, environmental standards, and court directives. All parties are now keeping a close watch on the subsequent actions and the implementation of the project.
Regarding wildlife conservation, the NHAI said it is a top priority in the Bhaniawala-Jolly Grant-Rishikesh 4/6-lane project. Based on technical advice from the Uttarakhand Forest Department, WWF-India, and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun, the project incorporates features like elephant underpasses, wildlife box culverts, pipe culverts, sound barriers, anti-glare screens, and other scientific wildlife mitigation measures to ensure the safe movement of wildlife. Development and environmental conservation go hand in hand.
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