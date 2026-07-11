ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: NHAI, PWD Responds To Protests Against Felling 3,000 Trees For Highway, Says Project Complies With Legal, Environmental Procedures

Dehradun: Amid ongoing protests against the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plan to fell 3,000 trees to widen the Dehradun-Rishikesh highway between Bhaniawala and Rishikesh, specifically the 'Saat Mod' (Seven Bends) section, Public Works Department (PWD) secretary Pankaj Pandey has issued a statement, clarifying that this project is not the result of a hasty decision, but is proceeding after full compliance with all legal and environmental procedures. The NHAI has also provided a clarification on the matter.

Speaking to ETV Bharat in response to ongoing protests by environmentalists and locals, Pandey said whenever forest land is acquired or utilised for a road construction project, the process is carried out in accordance with the Forest Conservation Act, and guidelines and regulations issued periodically by the Government of India are strictly followed.

The 'Saat Mod' road widening project has also been advanced in compliance with these established procedures. The process of transferring forest land for the Dehradun-Rishikesh road widening was completed first. Several individuals had raised objections regarding the project. The matter even reached the courts, where various parties raised multiple issues concerning the project.

When the case reached the High Court, the objectors presented their concerns regarding environmental impact, the effect on forest areas, and other related aspects. The department, in turn, submitted detailed responses and necessary documents addressing all these points. "The court expressed satisfaction with the facts and responses submitted by the department, following which the project process moved forward," said Pandey.

He added that the objective of the government and the department is not merely road construction, but also maintaining a balance between development and environmental conservation. Guided by this approach, the work is being carried out with due regard for all regulations and legal provisions.