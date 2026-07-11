ETV Bharat / state

PWD Employee Killed In Chandauli Temple Dome Collapse

Police said the structure of an old Kali temple was being demolished with a bulldozer late on Friday night as part of the road-widening project.

The structure of the temple is being demolished.
The structure of the temple is being demolished. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 11, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Chandauli: A PWD employee died after a temple dome collapsed on him and another individual during road-widening work in the Mughalsarai police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli, police said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Baldev Yadav, alias Jhamri (58), a resident of Padav Dandi, they added.

It has been learned that the structure of the old Kali temple was being demolished with a bulldozer late on Friday night as part of the road-widening project. As the idol of the deity had already been installed in a new temple, the old temple was being demolished when Yadav and another person were standing nearby, holding a rope.

As the temple's massive dome started collapsing, it struck the bulldozer's bucket, changed trajectory, and crashed directly onto the duo.

Locals and police personnel rescued them and rushed them to the hospital, where Ydava succumbed to the injuries during treatment. The other person is undergoing treatment at the facility.

Following the accident, demolition work was temporarily halted as a precaution. Senior administrative officials reached the site, and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Mughalsarai police station inspector Vijay Pratap Singh said the body of the deceased has been sent for an autopsy, and further legal action is being taken.

This incident has also raised questions regarding the PWD department's assessment. It is alleged that departmental officials failed to assess the structural integrity and weight of the temple dome before demolition, leading to the fatal incidnet.

Also Read

  1. Four Dead, One Critical As Speeding Car Rams Into Tree In Kerala’s Kannur
  2. Six Members Of Family Killed As Car Collides Head-On with Diesel Tanker In Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur

TAGGED:

MUGHALSARAI POLICE STATION
CHANDAULI DISTRICT
UP PWD DEPARTMENT
TEMPLE DOME COLLAPSES
UP PWD STAFFER DIES

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.