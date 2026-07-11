ETV Bharat / state

PWD Employee Killed In Chandauli Temple Dome Collapse

Chandauli: A PWD employee died after a temple dome collapsed on him and another individual during road-widening work in the Mughalsarai police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli, police said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Baldev Yadav, alias Jhamri (58), a resident of Padav Dandi, they added.

It has been learned that the structure of the old Kali temple was being demolished with a bulldozer late on Friday night as part of the road-widening project. As the idol of the deity had already been installed in a new temple, the old temple was being demolished when Yadav and another person were standing nearby, holding a rope.

As the temple's massive dome started collapsing, it struck the bulldozer's bucket, changed trajectory, and crashed directly onto the duo.

Locals and police personnel rescued them and rushed them to the hospital, where Ydava succumbed to the injuries during treatment. The other person is undergoing treatment at the facility.