PWD Employee Killed In Chandauli Temple Dome Collapse
Police said the structure of an old Kali temple was being demolished with a bulldozer late on Friday night as part of the road-widening project.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST
Chandauli: A PWD employee died after a temple dome collapsed on him and another individual during road-widening work in the Mughalsarai police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli, police said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Baldev Yadav, alias Jhamri (58), a resident of Padav Dandi, they added.
It has been learned that the structure of the old Kali temple was being demolished with a bulldozer late on Friday night as part of the road-widening project. As the idol of the deity had already been installed in a new temple, the old temple was being demolished when Yadav and another person were standing nearby, holding a rope.
As the temple's massive dome started collapsing, it struck the bulldozer's bucket, changed trajectory, and crashed directly onto the duo.
Locals and police personnel rescued them and rushed them to the hospital, where Ydava succumbed to the injuries during treatment. The other person is undergoing treatment at the facility.
Following the accident, demolition work was temporarily halted as a precaution. Senior administrative officials reached the site, and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.
Mughalsarai police station inspector Vijay Pratap Singh said the body of the deceased has been sent for an autopsy, and further legal action is being taken.
This incident has also raised questions regarding the PWD department's assessment. It is alleged that departmental officials failed to assess the structural integrity and weight of the temple dome before demolition, leading to the fatal incidnet.
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