ETV Bharat / state

Puthiya Tamilagam Files Complaint Against Kamal Haasan Over 'Sandiyar' Film Title

Chennai: The Puthiya Tamilagam party has lodged a complaint with the Coimbatore City Police Commissioner against actor and MP Kamal Haasan and film director S U Arun Kumar, alleging that the proposed film title 'Sandiyar' could trigger caste-related tensions and social unrest in Tamil Nadu.

The upcoming film, directed by Arun Kumar and starring Kamal Haasan, has been titled 'Sandiyar'. The title has drawn strong opposition from the Puthiya Tamilagam party, led by Krishnasamy.

Addressing the media, Krishnasamy said the same title had sparked controversy in 2003, leading to unrest in southern Tamil Nadu. He recalled that following a complaint to then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the title was then changed.

He argued that reviving the title after 23 years could lead to caste-based conflicts. He also said Kamal Haasan, as an actor, Member of Parliament and political party leader, should act responsibly and avoid titles that could deepen caste divisions.

Krishnasamy further questioned the decision to use a film title that had faced opposition in the past. He said the party would approach the Producers' Council and oppose the film's production and release if the title was not changed.