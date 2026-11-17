ETV Bharat / state

Tiny Showstoppers: A Pony Named ‘Bhalu’ And A 14-Inch Cow Steal The Show At Pushkar Fair

The small beauties - Punganur and Vechur cows ( ETV Bharat )

Ajmer: Cuteness, thy name is Pushkar Fair! A 36 inches tall pony and a 14-inch cow, probably the tiniest of livestock are but the biggest draws at the Pushkar livestock fair. They are making onlookers smile and ooze with love. And that is exactly what is making this year's fair special, pulling people from across places who keep staring at the miniature animals for hours. Surprisingly, the pony is named ‘Bhalu’, has a black coat, a thick mane and a long tail. Of the Shetland breed, Bhalu alone seems to be giving tough competition to the towering Marwari horses while the Punganur cattle of 14 inches are getting attention from people who do not just want to see but own them.

As livestock keepers arrive from across the country, these unusually short animals have become the cynosure of all eyes. Children and adults stop to pose for photographs with these animals.

The 36-inch pony named Bhalu (ETV Bharat) The keeper of the short animals, Jaipur-based Abhinav Tiwari, is happy that people are crowding around his animals at the fair. "The small cow produces three litres of milk a day," says Tiwari, who has brought 15 small cows and the black pony to the exhibition. The cows, he clarifies, are here for people to see, not to buy. Tiwari also has been bringing horses to the Pushkar fair since 2013. For the past three years, he has also brought small cattle, adding a different attraction to an event known for its impressive livestock. "This year, Bhalu is among the biggest crowd-pullers for its height and look. I named him Bhalu because of its black colour," he explains. Identifying its breed, Tiwari says it originated in Scotland’s Shetland Islands. While tall horses are a familiar sight at the fair, he says, a pony this short offers visitors something unusual to see. At the fair, which witnesses big Marwari horses, Bhalu has been attracting attention with his compact build and flowing hair. Two 14-Inch cows at an enclosure in Pushkar fair (ETV Bharat) Speaking on the miniature cows, Tiwari informs the breed produces three litres milk a day. "That is why people are so curious and also express interest to buy it," says Tiwari. His collection includes Punganur and Vechur cows. The Punganur cow measuring 14 inches produces three litres of milk daily, while a 28-inch Vechur cow gives five litres, he adds.