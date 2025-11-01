Ajmer's Pushkar Fair Comes Alive With Kabaddi Match Between Foreign Tourists And Locals
While the local team won, the foreign players gave their best and won the hearts of spectators.
Published : November 1, 2025 at 9:05 PM IST
Ajmer: The heart of Rajasthan, Ajmer has come alive with the International Pushkar Fair.
While various cultural and sports competitions are being held at the fair, traditional games are a huge hit with tourists especially from abroad. On Saturday, a game of Kabaddi, rooted in the nation's soil, was played between foreign and local youth. In a thrilling match, the local youth team kept the foreign tourist team out of contention. However, the foreign tourist team also tried its best to win.
Before the players entered the field, the referee committee explained the rules of Kabaddi to the foreign tourists. Both domestic and foreign tourists were seen cheering in support of their respective teams around the field. The foreign tourists tried hard to defeat the local youth team, but ultimately lost.
American tourist Andrew said he played a Kabaddi match for the first time, and it was a lot of fun. Yogendra, captain of the winning local team, said that the Kabaddi match with the foreign visiting tourists was a great experience. "The foreign tourist team also played very well," he said.
The Tourism and Animal Husbandry Departments awarded the winning team while players from both sides were given certificates.
Dr Kuldeep Agarwal, officer in charge of sports competitions in the Animal Husbandry Department, said that the foreign tourists were enthusiastic about Rajasthan's traditional sport, Kabaddi. He said that a team of 12 players was formed for the foreign tourists, who competed against the local youth. "In the match, the local team scored 25 points, while the foreign tourist team scored 17 points. Thus, the local team won the match by 8 points," he said.
Also Read
Horses And Cows Of Small Height Make A Mark At Pushkar International Animal Fair