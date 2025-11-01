ETV Bharat / state

Ajmer's Pushkar Fair Comes Alive With Kabaddi Match Between Foreign Tourists And Locals

Ajmer: The heart of Rajasthan, Ajmer has come alive with the International Pushkar Fair.

While various cultural and sports competitions are being held at the fair, traditional games are a huge hit with tourists especially from abroad. On Saturday, a game of Kabaddi, rooted in the nation's soil, was played between foreign and local youth. In a thrilling match, the local youth team kept the foreign tourist team out of contention. However, the foreign tourist team also tried its best to win.

Before the players entered the field, the referee committee explained the rules of Kabaddi to the foreign tourists. Both domestic and foreign tourists were seen cheering in support of their respective teams around the field. The foreign tourists tried hard to defeat the local youth team, but ultimately lost.