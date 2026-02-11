Pushed To Margins As Third Gender: Transgenders In Kashmir Suffer Silently Despite Constitutional Safeguards
Despite the 2014 landmark Supreme Court judgment guaranteeing equal access to justice for transgenders, the community continues to suffer in the valley.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : February 11, 2026 at 3:34 PM IST
By Parvez ud Din
Srinagar: When Bilqis, a transgender from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, started to recognise her identity in school, she was subject to mental torture by her classmates to the level that she quit school altogether!
“When I started to understand my identity, I was treated with torture in school, which was unbearable,” Bilqis recalled while speaking to ETV Bharat.
Despite constitutional protections for the welfare and rights of transgenders under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights)Act, 2019 and rules 2020 coupled with the Supreme Court's landmark 2014 judgment legally recognising 'third gender' and mandating transgender equal access to justice, the community is still forced to live on the margins in Kashmir.
Transgenders in the valley still face discrimination in the society with hardly any access to education, employment or government welfare schemes.
According to the 2011 census, the number of transgenders in Jammu and Kashmir was 4137, which is estimated to have increased in the last 15 years. Although in 2014, the Supreme Court, in its landmark judgment in the National Legal Services Authority(NALSA) Vs Union of India case, mandated equal access to justice to transgenders, it has changed little for the community in the valley.
Transgender Survey Paints Grim Picture
According to a recent study by the Department of Law at the Kashmir University titled 'Social Acceptance of Transgenders and Difficulties in Accessing Fundamental Rights', almost 70 percent of transgenders are either illiterate or have only been able to study up to 12th grade. A mere 15 percent are graduates while another 15 percent have only been able to study up to a few classes. The study found that most of the transgenders are forced to drop out of their studies due to discrimination in schools and other educational institutions.
75 Percent Transgenders Unemployed
The Kashmir University survey has painted a grim picture about the economic condition of transgenders in the valley with about 75 percent of transgenders being unemployed. About 20 percent are forced to beg or earn their living through precarious livelihoods, while only 5 percent have regular jobs, the survey found.
Transgenders in Kashmir have traditionally been associated with matchmaking or dancing at weddings. With the twin jobs fading with time, it has further pushed this community to the sidelines.
According to the KU research, most transgenders in the valley earn between Rs 6,000 and Rs 20,000 per month, which is insufficient in the current era of inflation. Ironically, most transgenders are also deprived of their inherited property.
Transgenders Narrate Ordeal
An elderly transgender from Habba Kadal area of downtown Srinagar told ETV Bharat that he has been living in rented rooms in different areas of Srinagar for the past 50 years. He said that he left his home in his youth due to lack of acceptance in the society.
“My community supported me to some extent. While I used to arrange two meals a day with matchmaking and singing at weddings, I have reached a stage in life where I am unable to work. Now acquaintances occasionally help me financially, which barely makes ends meet,” the transgender said.
Dilbar, another 40-year-old transgender while echoing similar concerns, too said that their community was facing rejection in the society. “We are also humans, but neither the doors of the house nor the hearts open for us. People consider our identity as a joke, we not only want our identity but also our respect and acceptance.”
Narrating the story of pain and suffering, Dilbar said, “From birth to death, our life is hard and full of difficulties. In youth, we earn a living somehow, but in old age, a transgender person lives a life of complete poverty.”
According to Bablu, a transgender from Srinagar, discrimination with the community members often starts at home where families try to hide the identity of transgender children and force them to adopt traditional gender roles, which leads to psychological pressure and trauma.
Bablu said that there are countless stories in the community where transgenders have been forced to leave their homes due to lack of family recognition or acceptance pushing them to the margins.
“But there are also many young trans people who leave their homes of their own free will, because they want to live their lives on their own terms and according to their own wishes.”
Bablu also pointed to the difficult access to government services. A vast majority of transgenders in Kashmir face difficulties in obtaining Aadhaar cards, voter IDs and other crucial documents, due to which they are deprived of welfare schemes.
The situation in the health sector is also disappointing for the transgender community with members complaining that they do not have access to gender-sensitive medical facilities often leading to discriminatory behavior from healthcare providers.
Dr Ijaz Ahmed Band, Chairman of Sunzal, an NGO working for rights of trans people in Kashmir Valley called it ironic that transgenders, despite their traditional role in uniting families through matchmaking, were facing rejection in the society.
“It is very sad that those who unite two families are the ones who yearn for the acceptance by their families and society, which is a moment of reflection for all of us. Transgender people are evicted from their homes, deprived of employment, denied entry to places of worship and sometimes even denied burial,” Band said.
The Omar Abdullah-led Jammu and Kashmir Government last week issued an order nominating Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu as the appellate authorities for lodging of appeals concerning non-issuance of Identity Certificates to transgenders in the union territory under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules 2020, in case of any complaint or appeal regarding the issuance of identity certificates to transgender people.
But Band rued that lack of clear cut rules with regard to welfare of transgenders had rendered the entire community helpless.
“Even their outward appearance, the layers of makeup on their faces, their laughter and their flashy clothes are unable to hide the true reality of their miserable lives. Our society is not ready to assess and face the difficulties and suffering that transgender people go through from birth to death”.
