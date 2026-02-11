ETV Bharat / state

Pushed To Margins As Third Gender: Transgenders In Kashmir Suffer Silently Despite Constitutional Safeguards

Activists and supporters of LGBTQ community take part in a rally to mark the International Transgender Day of Visibility in Kolkata ( File/AFP )

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: When Bilqis, a transgender from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, started to recognise her identity in school, she was subject to mental torture by her classmates to the level that she quit school altogether!

“When I started to understand my identity, I was treated with torture in school, which was unbearable,” Bilqis recalled while speaking to ETV Bharat.

Despite constitutional protections for the welfare and rights of transgenders under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights)Act, 2019 and rules 2020 coupled with the Supreme Court's landmark 2014 judgment legally recognising 'third gender' and mandating transgender equal access to justice, the community is still forced to live on the margins in Kashmir.

Transgenders in the valley still face discrimination in the society with hardly any access to education, employment or government welfare schemes.

A file photo of transgenders at an event in Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

According to the 2011 census, the number of transgenders in Jammu and Kashmir was 4137, which is estimated to have increased in the last 15 years. Although in 2014, the Supreme Court, in its landmark judgment in the National Legal Services Authority(NALSA) Vs Union of India case, mandated equal access to justice to transgenders, it has changed little for the community in the valley.

Transgender Survey Paints Grim Picture

According to a recent study by the Department of Law at the Kashmir University titled 'Social Acceptance of Transgenders and Difficulties in Accessing Fundamental Rights', almost 70 percent of transgenders are either illiterate or have only been able to study up to 12th grade. A mere 15 percent are graduates while another 15 percent have only been able to study up to a few classes. The study found that most of the transgenders are forced to drop out of their studies due to discrimination in schools and other educational institutions.

75 Percent Transgenders Unemployed

The Kashmir University survey has painted a grim picture about the economic condition of transgenders in the valley with about 75 percent of transgenders being unemployed. About 20 percent are forced to beg or earn their living through precarious livelihoods, while only 5 percent have regular jobs, the survey found.

Transgenders in Kashmir have traditionally been associated with matchmaking or dancing at weddings. With the twin jobs fading with time, it has further pushed this community to the sidelines.